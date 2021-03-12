The Cinderella project enters its fifth year serving the teens of Texoma





Van Alstyne, Texas (KXII) – Prom, homecoming, and dancing at school are some of the most exciting times for high school kids, but for some families it can be very stressful, especially when the costs start to add up. This is why a local organization decided to ease the tensions related to the purchase of clothes for families in difficulty during this period. They can get a dress, shoes, accessories, said volunteer Kari Eade. It all started five years ago, when founder LaRissa Kemp went shopping with her daughter. The thought of not being able to afford her daughter’s dream dress made her think of other families in the community. So she started the Cinderella project. Helping the girls is just amazing, to see them put on a dress that they wouldn’t normally be able to afford, Eade said. For volunteer Kari Eade, who has been part of the trip from the start, it can be very emotional. From the overwhelming amount of dresses-more than 500-to see the breathtaking retail prices. The most recent I can remember, a $ 256 dress with the tags still on, Eade said. Eade doesn’t have any daughters, but that doesn’t stop her from playing the role of mom, for a lot of girls who don’t have anyone to shop with or a friend, for those who need it during those times. It’s so exciting to see these young girls light up, Eade says. And they look absolutely gorgeous before the hair and makeup, so yeah, it can get emotional for sure. Everything is free and the Cinderella Project has received more and more donations, even throughout the pandemic. Eade says it means the world to children. The community has been great in donating dresses, shoes and accessories, and we just opened our church and let them come in and get whatever Eade needs. To donate dresses, shoes, accessories, hangers or sturdy caster racks, click here. To make an appointment to shop, click on here. Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos