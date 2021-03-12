Fashion
A masculine perspective on fashion
For 133 years, HONOLULU magazine has kept its readers and advertisers at the forefront of fashion, insight and fun. Beginning as the Paradise of the Pacific in 1888 with a commission from King Kalkaua, they were the oldest continuously appearing magazine west of the Mississippi. Here is a look back at March 1961.
Fashion changes over the years, in style and in philosophy. In 1961, HONOLULU’s fashion feature film revolved around choices for women based on a man’s opinion. What is the dress? “Needless to say, men, at least those women like to please … want a woman to not only look, but be well maintained, ”writes HONOLULU. “If she’s wearing a cotton dress, they want it to be crisp, fresh and crisp. In fact, the flawless look takes precedence over the sexy look on most men’s list. “It delves deeper into the specific styles that men apparently prefer, nationally and locally.” Most men say they like clothes that are appropriate for the occasion, that fit well and are not visible, too tight or too picky.… “Simple” is a word a man often uses to describe the type of women’s fashion he prefers.… But here in Hawaii, the majority of men seem to love muumuu until it is. not worn all time. “Well, mu’umu’u might make a comeback, but a man deciding how often a woman wears it, that will stick in the past. Right next to the leggings.
SEE ALSO: Cozy house dresses from local designers
The article states that Hawaiian women may not consciously go out of their way to please men with their clothes, but stores of the time targeted these trends. As we roll our eyes far back, to the back of the head, we also understand that fashion is always changing. And the pearls of wisdom we’ve learned along the way – what’s important in a dress is the woman wearing it – are strung in the fashion we see today.
SEE ALSO: Mu’umu’u month! It’s a thing now
In our Spring Style article in the March issue, we celebrate the beauty of finding joy alone. Dressing for a house party can be exciting, especially when there are cakes, confetti, and the latest catwalk collections. And, no, no man was involved in the selection of the looks we photographed. We weren’t even invited to the party.
Learn more about the evolution of coverage in HONOLULU Magazine and Pacific Paradise: 125 years of covers, available at shop.honolulumagazine.com.
Find more photos from Honolulu’s past every Thursday on Instagram @honolulumag.
