The best fall 2021 moments to know

Another fashion month has come and gone in a flash. The world is still in COVID-19 mode, but that hasn’t stopped brands like Givenchy, Fendi and many more from showing up and making headlines.

Fall 2021 Fashion Month operations remained on hold until the 11th hour due to various lockdowns and socialization restrictions in place in New York City, the UK and Europe. The British Fashion Council was the first to reveal its plans, announcing that London Fashion Week would be a digital-only event. The other cities have followed suit for the most part, with brands and big fashion houses like Versace, Proenza Schouler and Moschino opting to shoot catwalks, short films or present virtual lookbooks. The Fashion Designers Council of America (CFDA) also decided to expand the traditional New York Fashion Week lineup, renaming it America’s Collection Calendar and including all American designers showing their fall 2021 collection outside. of the city’s official four-day calendar.

Gucci, Marc Jacobs and other big names opted out of the planned Fashion Month, leaving an undeniable void in the schedule, but the brands that attended made sure to go all out.

Learn more about the must-have fashion moments for Fall 2021 Fashion Month below.

Christian Siriano x ThredUP / Photo by Getty, PH5 / Photo by Kun Seok Lee, Proenza Schouler, Maisie Wilen, Anna Sui, Christian Cowan / Photo by Adrienne Raquel, Collina Strada / Photo by Charlie Engman

NYFW Fall 2021: Highlights

Ella Emhoff, the daughter-in-law of Vice President Kamala Harris, made her New York Fashion Week debut as the ink still dried on her IMG modeling contract. Emhoff, along with Meadow Walker, starred in the Proenza Schoulers Fall 2021 lookbook, sporting three different looks for the occasion.

Pop culture lifestyle brand Pizzaslime also made its official and irreverent debut at New York Fashion Week with a trippy animated video. Nick Santiago and Matthew Hwang spoke to NYLON after their presentation, admitting that they were just as surprised as everyone else to be a part of fashion week.

The fact that we just did an official NYFW show is hilarious for us personally because it’s so unexpected and no one probably even thought it was a possibility for a brand like us (including ourselves), said. the founders of Pizzaslime in NYLON.

Maisie Wilen presented her very first fashion film, adapting her usual outlet designs to a time of uncertain lockdowns and ever-changing social guidelines. Others took inspiration from old pop culture moments, like Anna Suis psychedelic nod to the 1968 Jane Birkin film Wonderwall and Collina Strada, who partnered with David Burroughs Mattingly, illustrator of the 1990s children’s book series Animorphs, to create her own fashions with models Aaron Philip, Ruby Aldridge and Jeremy O. Harris. Finally, for the sake of nostalgia, Christian Cowan reunited Paris Hilton with a Motorola razr flip phone for his hilarious fall 2021 fashion flick, starring SNLs Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman.

Looking to the future, PH5 introduced its new virtual influencer and chief brand decision scientist, Ama. The goal of the new CGI Brand Ambassador is not only to communicate the brand’s focus on sustainability, but to encourage others to recognize their impact on the environment.

It’s about having something that will make us accountable to ourselves, Creative Director Zoe Champion says Fashionista. Part of us that creates it means that we cannot let go because then we let ourselves down. It was born out of our dreams and our desire to be better.

This month also marked the debut of the Black in Fashion Councils showroom during New York Fashion Week. The group has partnered with IMG to showcase 16 black-owned brands including House of Aama, Kenneth Nicholson, Theophilio, and more.

The second hand also influenced the show, in particular for the Christian Sirianos Fall 2021 collection. The designer partnered with ThredUP and recycled a selection of older runway pieces from the resale platform to include in her fashion show, like a pink silk dress, a fringed coat and a mesh dress.

SAR / Photo by Adrian Gonzalez-Cohen, Molly Goddard / Photo by Ben Broomfield, Simone Rocha / Photo by Andrew Nuding

LFW Fall 2021: the best moments

London Fashion Week showcased its digital and co-ed fashion shows with a mix of big name names and emerging brands to watch. Freshly announced from her coveted collaboration with H&M, designer Simone Rocha has made waves for her new collection of beloved romantic dresses but with a rebellious twist (think ruffled miniskirts with leather motorcycle jackets). Molly Goddard continued with her own signature princesscore dresses for Fall 2021, while exploiting more fitted clothing, like traditional tartan kilts from a Scottish factory and comfortable and colorful knits from Fair Isle. Meanwhile, Burberrys Riccardo Tisci presented his very first all-male presentation, which perhaps took a starry beauty tip from Euphoria.

Fashion East, the longtime designer incubator program that brought us Rocha, Kim Jones, JW Anderson and Mowalola, has welcomed two new designers this season, including HRH, an accessories brand that’s sure to be great for its inflated mini-bags and scrunchies.

GCDS, Moschino, Fendi, Marni, Versace, Prada

MFW Fall 2021: the best moments

At Milan Fashion Week, it was a mixture of debuts and returns on the catwalks. Hailey Bieber returns in fashion month for Moschinos fall 2021 show, inspired by the 1939 all-female movie The women. Designer Jeremy Scott has included a slew of celebrity and muse names in his model cast, including Maye Musk, Dita Von Teese, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, Karen Elson, Amber Valletta, Carolyn Murphy, Miranda Kerr, Precious Lee , and more. Five months after giving birth to her first child, Gigi Hadid returned to her modeling roots (and with a whole new hair color), opening and closing the Versace Fall 2021 show.

As for the debut, Rina Lipa (yes, compared to her older sister Dua) ​​made a surprise appearance when she opened the GCDS show. The elder Lipa, spotted in a few pieces from the Italian label, including a crochet Care Bear bikini, showed her support on Instagram with a video and a caption saying, “SHE DID WHAT SHE SHOULD DO !!” On the designer side, Kim Jones presented her first women’s ready-to-wear collection for Fendi, following a fashion show during Couture Week in Paris.

It also looks like a new fashion week tradition is underway at Prada, as creative co-directors Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada have their third post-show conversation after showing their latest fashion flick. The two designers chatted with collaborators DJs Richie Hawtin, Rem Koolhaas and Lee Daniels, as well as Derek Blasberg, Marc Jacobs and Hunter Schafer.

But maybe the best conversations are the most intimate you can listen to. Marnis Creative Director Francesco Risso showcased his fall 2021 collection via Zoom, which took place all day in his apartment in Milan. From breakfast to evening dinner, her artist friends including Mykki Blanco, Zsela and many others wore Rissos’ latest designs for an inducing hangout all day long.

Ottolinger / Photo by Mark Peckmezia, Givenchy, Chanel, Thom Browne, Chloé, Marine Serre, Miu Miu

PFW Fall 2021: the best moments

Fresh off her surprise haute couture gig with Proenza Schouler earlier this year, Meadow Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of the late actor Paul Walker, landed an exclusive first show of Fashion Month to open the Givenchys fall 2021 show. It is also the designer Matthew Williams who presents for the first time a complete collection of ready-to-wear for the French fashion house. Another start came from Chlo and newly hired Creative Director Gabriela Hearst, who pitched her vision for the luxury brand. while staying true to its roots of sustainable design.

Another designer concerned with sustainable development, Marine Serre presented in Paris a series of documentaries inspired by the year spent in quarantine, as well as a book and explanatory videos on the regenerated fabrics of the collection, which all live on. on a brand new website called Core. We hope to stock up on Serres signature moon print clothing, as well as the buzzing Berlin label. New collection Ottolingers, which includes a chunky pair of sunglasses that could rival the latest ring style craze.

A sartorial moment seemed to be a recurring theme during Paris Fashion Week: ski wear. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn hit the slopes modeling Thom Brownes’ fall 2021 collection in one Alice in Wonderland– an inspired fashion film, while Virginie Viard at Chanel mixed ski wear with 70s Parisian nightlife and a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld muse, Stella Tennant. But no one took winter fashion inspiration more seriously than Miu Miu, as her fall 2021 fashion flick featured models roaming the Italian Dolomite Alps in crocheted balaclavas and furry snow boots. Even knitting enthusiast (and brand fan) Ella Emhoff gave her approval on social media, posting a photo of the collection on Instagram. Maybe see her on Miu Miu’s podium next season?