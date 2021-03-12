Could this bioplastic dress be the future of sustainable fashion?





Why the citizens of the world should care The United Nations Global Goal 12 for responsible consumption and production must include the fashion industry, which has created a throwaway culture where materials are frequently wasted. It means change at every step of the supply chain, including promoting clothing that has been produced in a sustainable manner. Join our movement and take action to protect the environment here. This article was originally published onThred Media. Believe it or not, the sequins on this dress are made from 100% bioplastic and could provide a glimpse into the future of high end fashion materials. Credit: Charlotte McCurdy

Now you might be thinking, what is bioplastic? In this case, bioplastic could be the answer to one of the most common plastic waste sins: glitter. In a larger context, instead of relying on petroleum-based fossil fuels as a key component (like traditional plastic), bioplastic is created from renewable materials. For example, the sequins that make up this dazzling dress are made from seaweed. Like all trees and plants, algae sequester carbon from the atmosphere. Creating bioplastic from this carbon pool results in a carbon neutral product. Heat is used to bind the algae together to form the bioplastic. This is then poured into molds which become leaves. Once cooled, the sheets of bioplastic are finally cut into flakes. Designer Phillip Lim is a member ofOne X one, an initiative that combines style and science to develop sustainable fashion. In collaboration with researcher Charlotte McCurdy, the duo created this oil-free sea green dress, which represents the deconstruction and reconstruction of marine ecosystems. The color of the coat comes from dyes derived from organic materials. McCurdy drew inspiration from traditional methods of producing oil paintings, before the Industrial Revolution. The sequins are attached to a netting shaped fishing net created from seaweed and bamboo fiber called SeaCell, created by natural textile suppliersPYRATEX. Finally, the dress is embellished with mother of pearl, which makes for a stunning, lasting fashion statement that is as eco-friendly as it is striking. The process of making the dress. Credit: Charlotte McCurdy Credit: Charlotte McCurdy Credit: Charlotte McCurdy Charlotte McCurdy hadprevious successwith its eco-friendly designs, causing waves in 2019 with a waterproof coat made from the same algae bioplastic and all-vegetable wax. Bioplastic has many advantages. Perhaps the most obvious is algae, which, unlike fossil fuels, is not a declining resource. Bioplastics also degrade much faster, taking 3 to 6 months to fully decompose compared to the hundreds of years it takes for regular plastic. The carbon released by the bioplastic during its decomposition is also equal to the carbon absorbed by the organic material from which it was made, so the overall impact on the environment is close to zero. Related stories February 2, 2021

There are, however, some downsides to bioplastics. If not disposed of properly, the bioplastic can end up in a landfill, where deprived of oxygen, the substance could produce methane because it breaks down a much more dangerous greenhouse gas than CO2. As promising and forward-thinking as these fashion initiatives are, it will take an adjustment in infrastructure to ensure that the environment fully feels the benefits of bioplastic. With the bioplastics market expected to be worth $ 44 billion by 2022, this change may not be a cakewalk in the sky.







