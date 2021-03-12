Fashion
5 best men’s clothing in Charlotte
Below is a list of the best men's clothing in Charlotte.
The best men’s clothing from Charlottes:
The best rated men’s clothing in Charlotte are:
- OMJ Clothing provides durable clothing with the best fit for everyone
- Jos A. Bank offers home clothing for everyday and casual men
- Mens Wearhouse make men look the best they can with quality clothing
- K&G Fashion Store offers clothing and accessories at reduced prices
- Sporting Gent offers unique clothing selections for sports and leisure
OMJ Clothing
OMJ Clothingprovides durable clothing with the best fit for everyone. They make products with great craftsmanship. Their products offer the best comfort. The materials used are also top of the range. In addition, their products are made by second and third generation seamstresses. They have many products to offer in their displays and inventory. Their sales representatives support their customers throughout their purchasing experience. They have ready-made products and also personalized clothing. Plus, their store inventory includes t-shorts, sweaters, and ties. There are also sports coats and gifts to choose from. They offer custom clothing for corporate shirts and weddings.
Products:
men’s clothing, boutique, tailor-made
Location:
Address: 1930 Camden Rd Suite 125, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203
Phone: (980) -202-2173
Website: olemasonjar.com
Comments:
My experience with Brad and the OMJ team has been great. They helped me create a personalized costume for my wedding and the whole process from start to finish was easy. Brad even went out of his way to deliver the costume to my house (bc COVID) to make sure everything was okay. I will always appreciate this. Thanks Brad and team! Steve Marques
Jos A. Bank
Jos A. Bankoffers home clothing for everyday and casual men. They have great selections filling their shelves. Plus, they’ve been in the business since 1905. They consistently deliver excellent customer service and quality products. Their staff offer the highest level of expertise in men’s clothing. They recommend clothes that can be tailored to the needs of the customers. In addition, they offer their products 20 to 30 percent less than others. Their inventory includes costumes, address shirts and accessories. They also make custom costumes with experienced seamstresses and tailors.
Products:
men’s clothing, suit, sportswear
Location:
Address: 3904 Colony Rd Ste A, Charlotte, North Carolina 28211
Phone: (704) -365-0290
Website: josbank.com/store-locator/charlotte-nc-17
Comments:
I walked in here looking for a wedding suit and Nick T was incredibly helpful. He asked me what I was looking for and immediately found exactly what I wanted. I was measured and bought the suit in under 20 minutes. Very clean and well organized store, and again Nick was amazing. Well done to him. James donlon
Mens Wearhouse
Mens Wearhousemake men look the best they can with quality clothing. The store offers many products and services. They have been in the industry for 45 years. With experienced staff, they can quickly deliver what customers need. Plus, they have dedicated employees ready to serve. Their products are shirts, pants and sports coats. T & hey also offers costumes in all styles and colors. The designs reflect the details and craftsmanship. We have seen that the passion of designers reflects their products. In addition, they provide lifetime ironing for all their tuxedos and suits. They also provide customization on request.
Products:
men’s clothing, tailoring, suit, tuxedo
Location:
Address: 4718 Sharon Rd Sharon Corners Shopping Center, Charlotte, NC 28210
Phone: (704) -556-1014
Website: menswearhouse.com/store-locator/3203
Comments:
James, the person who helped me, was so knowledgeable and so fashionable. I needed a suit for an interview the next day, and he worked with the tailor to make sure I had a suit that would at least look great the next day. He also worked within my budget and gave me the best ideas. I can not wait to return to. Bryan huxhold
K&G Fashion Store
K&G Fashion Storeoffers clothing and accessories at reduced prices. Their inventory contains great selections. Surely there is one for their clients. Plus, they have designer looks and products for men, women, and kids. Some of the brands they wear are Ralph Lauren, Kenneth Cole, and Steve Madden. There are also products from Nine West and Calvin Klein. It is a shopping destination suitable for all types of budgets and styles. Their versatile wardrobe collections provide a great shopping experience. In addition, they have on-site personalization services. They make sure the parts fit their customers perfectly.
Products:
men’s clothing, suits, tailoring
Location:
Address: 5401 South Blvd # A230, Charlotte, North Carolina 28217
Phone: (704) -525-6601
Website: kgstores.com/kg/store/get/16
Comments:
WK&G Fashions is a great place to shop. The closure is reasonably priced and to have good sales. James johnson
Sporting Gent
Sporting Gentoffers unique clothing selections for sports and leisure. They have high quality products. This ensures durability as it is exposed to various environments. In addition, it is a combination of the south and the sport. Their selections offer the best taste and design. They also have staff with the same interests as their clients. In addition, they share their knowledge on the best spots and outfitters. They ensure that their clients’ adventures remain unforgettable. Some of their products include hats, shoes and accessories. They also have tops and bottoms in different colors and patterns.
Products:
men’s clothing, sportswear
Location:
Address: 2848 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte, NC 28209
Phone: (704) -896-5600
Website: thesportinggent.com
Comments:
It’s always a pleasure to work with Mark, great service all the time! Large selection of products, the TSG brand far surpasses all other items in stock. The Havenfield shell is my favorite, the oxbow camouflage gets compliments all the time! Michael oboyle
