Lakeland Magic wins first NBA G League title in dominant fashion
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. Throughout the season, the Lakeland Magic have played as one of the best teams in the NBA G League and now the group can qualify as champions.
Devin Cannady produced 22 points and six rebounds, Jon Teske had 12 points and three assists and Tahjere McCall scored 11 points to lead the Magic to a 97-78 victory over the Delaware Blue Coats in the NBA G Finals. League 2021.
Cannady was named the 2021 NBA G League Finals MVP.
The MVP trophy, I’ve said many times, is a team trophy, Cannady said. The last eight games, someone different has stepped up every night. My goal has always been to be a team player in attack, to be selfless in defense. I think this is one thing that has attributed to our success. Winning the championship was our main goal.
Winning the championship may not have seemed realistic for the Magic entering the season.
Unlike other teams, the Magic arrived with no star players on their roster and few NBA assignments. The group had no idea how successful they could be, but every player on the roster bought into the plan and got to work.
Lakeland entered the eight-team elimination singles playoffs as the No.6 seed and opened the competition with a resounding 139-110 victory over the Erie BayHawks in the first round. Then on Tuesday, the Magic beat the Santa Cruz Warriors to advance to the NBA G League Finals.
The squad boasted of the league’s best defense while also placing in the top five in several other statistical categories, including points per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. They were hot at the right time and never gave up on the competition.
It was great, Cannady said. We put in a lot of time, made sacrifices. The G League has done a wonderful job putting together this unique site. It means a lot to be successful here in the bubble.
With uncertain conditions, the NBA G League chose to hold a 135-game schedule with 18 teams. They all arrived at the end of January to begin preparations for the season and were held to strict health and safety rules throughout their stay.
Much like the conditions NBA players went through when the league wrapped up the 2019-20 season at the Wide World of Sports Complex, team staff, players and others involved in the process went through a stay. grueling six weeks that may have gone unnoticed.
I think sometimes you look at the game itself and the games were played, and you see the physical part of it, but it also has a mental impact, said Magic head coach Stan Heath. You must take your hat off to the players and everyone who has been here. Being here six weeks and literally not seeing your family, and that’s a great setup, don’t get me wrong, but you still don’t have that ability to do the things you used to do. There is a mental toll and an ordeal that we have all had to go through.
With the G League season now over, the Magic can rejoice in the knowledge that the sacrifice was well worth the season and that the team were able to make it just up the road from their base, around 40 miles away. east of Lakeland.
The group was even able to celebrate with a few supporters present.
We had so many people from the Orlando Magic coming to watch different games from the front office at the property, said Heath. I don’t know if we have an advantage on the pitch, but it was sure that we had a little advantage in terms of the support we received on a daily basis.
This post originally appeared on Rookie wire! follow us on Facebook!
