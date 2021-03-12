Married at first sight: Cameron Dunne wears a pink dress in leaked video

Cameron Dunne, Married at First Sight, is known for his muscular physique.

But the 32-year-old has proven he’s still in touch with his female side in leaked images that surfaced online earlier this week.

Daily Mail Australia obtained video of the crane operator wearing a flamboyant robe while playing golf.

Cameron showed off his sense of humor, which hasn’t been showcased much on MAFS, by slipping into the brightly colored dress.

The footage showed him swapping his T-shirt, hat and sunglasses for a feminine outfit before heading to a golf cart.

The video was shared on her private Instagram account in January and was reportedly filmed over Christmas, with Cam and her friends wearing Santa hats.

“ Flashback to golf day with the boys, ” it captioned the video, which was accompanied by Johnnie Taylor’s hit song Lady In Red.

The images surfaced just weeks after Daily Mail Australia revealed Cameron used to be insanely different before his debut on Nine’s Social Experience.

Before he made his mark, he was an avid bodybuilder who often tanned and tightened his muscles on stage at national competitions.

Look what he’s hiding! Before debuting on Nine’s Social Experiment, Cameron looked incredibly different. Pictured on the left during a bodybuilding competition in 2019

In a throwback image from the IFBB Pro League Championships in 2017, Cameron looked unrecognizable while being suffocated by a fake tan.

Muscles appear more prominent on darker skin than on lighter skin, hence the reason bodybuilders often apply a heavy tan before competitions and photoshoots.

Cameron’s veins were very prominent as he flaunted his impossibly ragged torso, which had minimal body fat.

Married at First Sight continues Sunday at 7 p.m. on Channel Nine

