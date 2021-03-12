John Legend stylist launches David Thomas X menswear collection – WWD

He might not be a household name yet, but he’s dressed up a lot.

David Thomas – British fashion editor turned male stylist whose work is seen by millions on red carpets and on John Legend on “The Voice” and Lionel Richie on “American Idol” – is launching a clothing brand for men.

“Men should look effortless. Some guys, you see them in clothes and they look stylish, and that’s a bit of a miss, ”said Thomas, who would normally run around Hollywood like a maniac before Grammy night but has already finished. work on a pre-recorded segment broadcast on Sunday as part of the virtual show.

Thomas’ stylistic successes in the field of music have been numerous. He put Sting in a Jean Paul Gaultier kilt on the Grammys red carpet in 2004, dressed Legend for the Grammys 16 years later in a silver-gray Alexander McQueen kilt that was an evolution of that look, and created the iconic “All Night Long Blue Sequin Bomber Jacket” Richie wore to play on “American Idol” in 2018.

Now he also wants to dress the Everyman.

Building on 30 years of experience with these stars as well as Kane Brown, David Beckham, Sean Combs, Harry Connick Jr., Boy George and many more, David Thomas X goes on sale next week.

Comprising of knits, sweatshirts, suits and outerwear, the collection includes thoughtful iterations of men’s staples, including “non-blousy” cashmere turtlenecks that can be layered under a suit; a black cashmere shawl-collar cardigan with a leather button placket for “not too grandpa”; finer-cut wool varsity jackets that are light enough to stay indoors; sweatpants with seams to keep the knees from slipping and $ 1,500 suits with slim fit jackets that have light shoulder padding, wider cuffs and high waisted pants.

Made in North America and offered for the contemporary market from $ 160 to $ 2,100, the first collection slated to hit its website and in-store in October is the result of collaborations with three very different partners: the New York street artist Kid Zoom (aka Ian Strange), known for his iconic X patterns, which appear on suit linings and as sweater intarsias); American heritage brand Golden Bear of San Francisco (responsible for manufacturing a double-breasted black leather motorcycle jacket and woolen outerwear) and Canadian family costume maker Jack Victor.

“I want to create the perfect male wardrobe with fundamental pieces that you can add to. And rather than assume I know it all, I approach it like I’ve approached my entire career – if you want a shiny hat, go to the best hatter, ”said Thomas, who started his career in the years. 80s and 90s in London fashion. whirlwind of Philip Treacy, McQueen, Isabella Blow, Michael Roberts, Judy Blame and others.

His personal journey from unemployed plumber in the suburbs of England to fashion stylist for Esquire, GQ and other magazines and celebrity stylist for A-listers is inspiring and will be the subject of a book, “Vanity Project: A Tale of Fashion and Celebrity Styled by Dave Thomas ”, the publication coincides with the launch of the collection.

To help tell his story, Thomas has an impressive list of 39 contributors, including Treacy, Detmar Blow, the former public relations powerhouse turned lawyer Lynne Franks, Sir Paul Smith, Boy George, Lionel Richie and John Legend, who have writes, “Dave and I have a tacit understanding of how to represent who I am as a person and as an artist. However, this is constantly evolving. My music is changing. My life is changing. It would be easy to think ‘we’ve got this down’ and then stick to a sure-fire formula, but in the end it would get stale. I need Dave to always push me.

When Legend won “Most Stylish Man” at the GQ Awards in 2018, he called the stylist on stage to join him.

“When I started, a stylist was the lowest of the lows. It was all about fashion editors and designers wanting their clothes on models on magazine covers, they didn’t want them on musicians or celebrities, ”Thomas said in a recent interview at his home in Hollywood Hills. “Then I worked on a magazine that had a no-models policy [Esquire], and it got me into the music business. I have met all the pres and designers. Then there was a change and he became celebrities on the covers of magazines, and Versace and Armani put them number one.

It was Thomas’ work on a Sting tour that first brought him to Los Angeles in 2004. When the musician was nominated for a Golden Globe, Grammy and Oscar for his song “You Will Be My Ain True Love ”in the movie“ Cold Mountain ”, he installed Thomas at the L’Ermitage hotel for awards season to coordinate his looks.

Seeing more and more the opportunity to dress celebrities in America, the stylist finally took the plunge.

The moment was fortuitous; a British invasion was occurring in Hollywood. The newly arrived Beckhams hired him, which led to working with the Spice Girls, Legend and other musicians, eventually as a menswear specialist.

“Guys love motors and watches and how things work, so I found out that if I could tell them about the history and rules of men’s wear, they would start to wonder ‘what necklace should I wear, how many armbands should I show? “Then once they know the rules, they’re comfortable breaking them,” Thomas said.

Reality TV was another cultural shift that influenced LA’s place in fashion. “When Simon Cowell arrived he asked me to dress him for ‘Idol’, then when he left I started working with Harry Connick, then Lionel joined the show. LA has become the center of the styling world – magazines pulling covers, advertising campaigns and reality shows. “

Reality shows have their own kind of fashion influence, said Thomas, who has brought in Gucci, Saint Laurent, Thom Browne and many others for looks that can spark discussion online. “These TV shows give John and Lionel a chance to express themselves as artists and give audiences a chance to engage with them in a way they don’t with most musicians, by being there, talking and engaging and introducing yourself. “

When the pandemic put a damper on Hollywood production, red carpets and editorial in 2020, Thomas and other stylists used the time to launch other projects – The Period Company by Karla Welch and magazine line for men Leo by Ilaria Urbinati to name just two more.

But in recent months, Thomas has also been back to work on “The Voice,” “American Idol,” Legend’s Father’s Day special, the Billboard Music Awards and upcoming Grammys. However, this is not normal, at least not yet.

“Often it is enough to drop clothes at the [studio] door … or the theater is empty. The joy of styling is being on set and being with creative people, ”said Thomas. “I’m not saying it’s not fun, it’s just not the same. I get excited when we are together to see the camera, the stage and the performer. “

