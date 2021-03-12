What is an “occasional disaster”? Governor Abbott’s winter storm fashion can’t compare to my cuts





Jay Janner, MBR / Associated Press Governor Greg Abbott was ready to serve a few looks during the Great Texas Freeze. Austin state political reporter Nicole Cobler has unearthed a new standard of style in an application to register the governor’s schedule during this frozen week. Abbott Recommended Outfit: Disaster casual. GOV. MCCONAUGHEY ?: Matthew McConaughey is not counting a gubernatorial race One of the smallest but most significant losses I have felt during the pandemic has been the loss of my personal style. No one knows that I really care about the way I dress! I promise I’m not just wearing Denton bar t-shirts! But I didn’t know much, I was serving up my own look as we experienced a statewide natural (and man-made) disaster that left us all frozen in our homes.

Here are 12 things that I wore as a humble civilian during the frost that are now referred to as a brand new chic called “casual disaster.” My glasses, because the lack of running water or light meant I couldn’t wash my hands enough or see comfortably to put my lenses in. Mud stained sweatpants pulled from the basket because they were the warmest pants I own and comfortable enough to tuck into three blankets. A pair of undersized fleece leggings salvaged from the recesses of my closet that I’m pretty sure were part of a Christmas pajama set. Layered under the sweatpants, of course. The same favorite five days in a row. My hair refused to fall out of its bun when I was finally able to pull it out for a shower. Several pairs of socks at the same time. My oldest and favorite Dr. Martens boots that I quickly learned were no longer waterproof. A worn sports bra. Gloves I had no idea I still owned, found in the sock drawer. A Gryffindor scarf that paired beautifully with my fluffy pink hat. A cropped hoodie to keep my ears warm, except there’s nothing more useless than a hoodie cropped to your ribcage, so I had to layer it over another sweatshirt with round collar. Mud-stained sweatpants, again. The only legitimate coat I bought for an outdoor wedding in Oklahoma over three years ago.

SPRING IS HERE: The frost crippled the Texas power grid. But not his bluebonnets How heartwarming is it to know that I have stayed on trend as Texans across the state struggled to stay warm in their homes and feed their families as our power grid went down and our elected officials headed out towards sunnier coasts? And they say fashion is dead during the pandemic.







