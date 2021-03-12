Atari (R) Partners With RTFKT Studio For Limited Edition NFT Fashion Series





NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Atari (OTC PINK: PONGF) – one of the world’s most iconic consumer brands and entertainment producers – today announced a partnership with RTFKT to create a limited fashion series on the theme of NFT Atari. The first collaboration is a one-of-a-kind Atari sneaker which, in addition to being an incredible work of art and a treasured collector’s item, will also be available for use in multiplayer blockchain games, including Decentraland, The Sandbox. and the next Atari. Metaverse. The first item in the fashion series, the limited Atari 1 sur 1 “OG Edition” sneaker, is available for auction at Super rare from now on. SuperRare is a platform where unique and rare works of art are sold directly to collectors associated with a blockchain token. Atari and RTFKT are collaborating with six artists to develop additional versions of the sneaker, all inspired by iconic Atari games. Only 50 copies of each design will be sold in the limited version and will never be minted again. Sales of the six additional editions will begin on the blockchain auction site Rare today. As part of an integrated blockchain strategy and to add more value to collectors, Atari and RTFKT have collaborated with the industry’s leading metaverse providers to integrate NFTs into their games. Users can even try out the limited edition Atari sneakers now using Snapchat or with the MetaverseMe application before buying. “We are excited to partner with RTFKT Studios to bring true NFT utility to collectors with our blockchain game partners while showcasing the creativity and talent of top artists as they harness our iconic brand in their work,” said Peter Dao, social manager at Atari. For more information on the Atari Token, please contact Atari Telegram at https://t.me/AtariTokenOfficial and visit atarichain.com. Atari Chain Ltd. can also be tracked on Reddit, Twitter, and Discord. To stay up to date on all things Atari and retro-pop culture, follow Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The story continues Press kit: https://uberstrategist.link/Atari-RTFKT-PressKit About Atari Atari, made up of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive and multiplatform entertainment licensing group. A true video game innovator, founded in 1972, Atari owns and / or manages a portfolio of over 200 games and franchises, including world famous brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari offers engaging online games for smartphones, tablets and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also operates its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, merchandise and publications. Atari Chain Ltd. is a subsidiary of Atari SA, created to lead the development of ongoing projects in the field of cryptocurrencies in the entertainment industries. The Atari token is issued by Atari Chain, Ltd (Gibraltar), a company equally owned by Atari and the ICICB group. About RTFKT Formed by three friends at the start of the COVID era in January 2020, RTFKT was born on the metaverse, and that has defined its feel to date. RTFKT is a very eclectic organization run by creators. RTFKT uses the latest game engines, NFT, blockchain authentication and augmented reality, combined with manufacturing expertise to create unique sneakers and digital artifacts. RTFKT is known for creating viral sneaker designs, memes, and collectible exclusives. RTFKT has maintained a reputation for being more than a little ahead of the cutting edge, a representative that has mystified many, as they would appear to lack the resources and manpower to compete with the giants in terms of research and development in the birth of digital technology. fashion. PRESS CONTACTS:

For RTFKT:

Steven vasilev

[email protected] For Atari (General PR):

UberStratège Inc.

Mario R. Kroll and CJ Melendez

[email protected]

1-646-844-8983 Atari Chain, Ltd

Peter Dao

[email protected] SOURCE: Atari See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/634993/AtariR-Partners-with-RTFKT-Studio-on-Limited-Edition-NFT-Fashion-Series

