Katie Holmes wears elastic puff sleeve dress by Ulla Johnson





Katie Holmes pulled out her best dress for sunny days. The actress was pictured on a coffee run in New York yesterday wearing a bohemian print puff sleeve shirt patchwork dress by Ulla Johnson. Holmes teamed the look with her Common Projects white leather sneakers and a suede mini crossover bag. As for the beauty, she sported a burgundy manicure and had her hair swept back into a relaxed top knot. Although Holmes has been wearing her chicest outerwear in recent months, including an edgy leather motorcycle jacket, double denim looks and experimental prints, the actress went without a coat or jacket for her. last outing, apparently ready for spring to hurry up and arrive. , much like the rest of us. Splash News In addition to his signature outerwear, Holmes’ boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo, was noticeably absent for the java race; Perhaps the second latte the actress had on hand, however, was just for her new boyfriend. Original Achilles low trainers Joint projects

revolve.com $ 411.00 According to People, Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the couple spending more time at home, their relationship has flourished in recent months. "Since Katie hasn't been working, they've had time to really get to know each other," a source told the outlet. "Emilio thinks their relationship will continue to be strong in the New Year. When things get back to normal and Katie is working again, they will understand that. For now, they are enjoying all their time together in New York City. . "

