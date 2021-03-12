No.1 Duke men’s lacrosse destroys High Point in historic fashion

A crime was committed at Koskinen Stadium on Wednesday night, and the Blue Devils are guilty according to the charges.

No.1 Duke has had decisive wins this season as Mariah Carey threw No.1 in singles in the ’90s, but there is a difference between a decisive win and no mercy. Wednesday’s 27-8 victory over No.19 High Point was the latter.

The Blue Devils’ victory came just three days after their 13-6 victory over No. 16 Richmond, but they weren’t tired at all. If anything, the victory gave them momentum.

As a player, the quick turnaround is … what I live for, Nakeie Montgomery said after Wednesday’s game. I wish every week was like [this].

This feeling must have been shared by the whole team, as the excitement was palpable and reflected on the scoreboard. The 27 goals were Dukes’ most against a Division I opponent since 1989, when the Blue Devils scored 28 against Ohio State, and scored the fifth most in a game in 1938 program history. Meanwhile, the 19-goal gap was the biggest winning margin for any team this season.

This kind of performance only comes from hard work. Head coach John Danowski said during their team meeting the day before the game he showed his players a video of Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler playing guitar.

No one sees the 10,000 hours he practices. They don’t see his failures when they go to a concert, Danowski said. And they expect excellence when they … go to a show. I tried to explain that what we are trying to accomplish is nothing different from other people who want to live amazing lives.

If Danowski wanted excellence, he got it. The Blue Devil offense, which has already been electric all year round, was on a whole new level Wednesday night. Starting forwards Michael Sowers, Joe Robertson and Brennan ON had 12 goals split between them, and they each only played around 35 minutes.

After eight minutes of play, Duke (7-0) and High Point (1-4) were tied 2-2, and it looked like the game could be tied. But then ONeill scored his first goal of the night to open the floodgates, leading to 14 unanswered Blue Devil goals and a 20-minute scoreless spell for High Point.

It wasn’t that, however. At the start of the second period, the outlook for the Panthers was not completely bleak. Duke came in with an 8-2 lead, a big but not insurmountable margin to come back. However, ONeill sealed the fate of High Points when he scored three goals in 24 seconds to open the scoring in the second quarter. The Panthers would score just one more goal before the halftime buzzer.

ONeill finished with a record five goals on the evening.

With a 16-3 mile wide lead to start the second half, Danowski put on his second string. The change in personnel did not stop the Blue Devils’ momentum, although in the final 30 minutes Duke scored 11 more goals, burying High Point under an increasingly deep deficit. In the end, 12 different Blue Devils scored goals in the game, with eight of them scoring multiple goals. And the icing on the cake? Brothers Caputo (Jake and Owen) and Robertson (Joe and Phil) found the back of the net in the same game for the first time this season.

One of the players in the second half was senior Cameron Mul. Wednesday only scored the third game he’s played this season, but he made his time on the pitch count, marking the first hat trick of his career.

Cameron Mul is my boy. Unfortunately, he doesn’t play a lot and watching him score three goals is way cooler than my three assists, said Montgomery. You don’t have to have fun only when you’re in the field. It’s really cool to watch the boys who haven’t played for a long time and watch them score.

Although Montgomery was quick to sing the praises of his teammates, he’s quietly having his own career season. In eight games last season, he had 14 points, and in seven games this year, he has already passed it with 21.

I’m just incredibly proud of Nakeie and his selflessness, Danowski said. He’s a team first … he’s a great leader. Because he’s been so selfless, he plays the best lacrosse of his career.

Selflessness is the cornerstone of the Blue Devils system.

That’s why 12 players scored yesterday; this is why new players like Sowers and ONeill have been seamlessly integrated into the team; that’s why second string guys like Mul score hat tricks; and that’s ultimately why the Blue Devils remain undefeated this season.

For Danowski, this culture begins on the ground.

It’s always fun, you know, watching the guys grow up and watching the team get to really know each other, respect each other because we have the same goals, Danowski said. And then they can really love each other, and I hope it sounds corny, but I hope we like each other.

Love may have catapulted Duke to a victory without remorse, but surely there is no love lost on the High Points end. The Blue Devils will look to build on Sunday’s dominant victory over Jacksonville.