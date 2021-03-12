DVF has high-end wrap dresses on sale right now: our picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so that we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

It’s dress season! One of our favorite times of the year. We were ready to shed our thick layers and feel the warm breeze on our skin again and were definitely ready to feel chic and beautiful in gorgeous and flattering styles. The best brand to buy life changing dresses? Diane von Furstenberg, of course!

DVF is particularly famous for its wrap dresses. These wrap dresses not only look stunning and of the highest quality, but they are universally flattering and will make you feel like a million dollars even on your days off. Maybe they’ll even eliminate the days off altogether. The only setback? These are designer dresses, so the prices can sometimes get out of the atmosphere of our budgets. That’s why we’re all about this sale!

Ready to save hundreds of dollars on your dream wrap dress? We have selected five of these with sizes currently in stock in the sale section, but act quickly, as many dresses are already nearly sold out!

Angelina velvet wrap dress

This dress is a show. It immediately caught our attention. It’s unique and yet so versatile. It’s fun, it’s professional, it’s pretty and it’s part of our body right now!

See it!

Get the Angelina velvet wrap dress (originally $ 468) for only $ 187 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Tracy ribbed-knit wrap midi dress

The plaid design of this knit dress says casual, but the overall design and sleek silhouette definitely screams elegance. The tie at the waist is really the icing on the cake!

See it!

Get the Tracy ribbed-knit wrap midi dress (originally $ 498) for only $ 299 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Jimena viscose crepe de chine wrap mini dress

This sleek mini dress has wonderful movement and a ton of charm. Make sure you look closely to see that the impression is actually small guitars. Absolutely adorable!

See it!

Get the Jimena viscose crepe de chine wrap mini dress (originally $ 48) for only $ 179 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Jada ruffled chiffon wrap maxi dress

Going to a wedding or other fancy occasion with a dress code? This airy silk. The faux wrap dress is a nice choice with its floral design, ruffles and lace detailing on the chest!

See it!

Get the Jada Ruffled Chiffon Wrap Dress (originally $ 798) for just $ 319 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Katherine velvet wrap dress

With short puffed sleeves, an asymmetrical hem and a totally swirl-worthy design, we were so excited that this dress is now available for under $ 200!

See it!

Get the Katherine velvet wrap dress (originally $ 498) for only $ 199 at Diane von Furstenberg!

Want to see more? Shop all dresses on sale here and explore the rest of the selection of sales at DVF here!

Discover more of our choices and offershere!

