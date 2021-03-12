Maciariello of Siena: Saints ‘must be better’ after early exit from MAAC men’s basketball tournament

Exit talks with players and staff will take place next week, and Siena’s men’s basketball head coach Carmen Maciariello has said his program will take a disciplined and in-depth approach to examine why his 2020-2021 season is already over at the start of the offseason.

And I’m the CEO, Maciariello said Thursday. Everything that happens in the program is my responsibility, so I have to go through it all.

Siena’s season ended excruciatingly on Wednesday as the seeded Saints lost in the quarterfinals of the MAAC tournament to Iona. The loss dropped Siena to an all-time 0-11 against the Gaels in the MAAC tournament, and Wednesday’s loss could have been the most painful of all those encounters as the Saints were nine with less than nine minutes to go. before a 16-0 Iona run derailed their season.

Maciariello said he liked the fire, courage and tenacity with which his team played in Wednesday’s game, but the contest also allowed for further exposure of the known shortcomings despite the Saints winning a share. of the MAAC regular season crown.

There were execution problems on offense and a lack of attention to detail in defense. The exhausted roster, which started the season with 10 fellows, has become a big issue for the Saints as health concerns have grown throughout the campaign. And, the lack of the ability to expand leads and close games has been a season-long struggle that could never be corrected.

Siena started the season 6-0, then managed a 6-5 mark the rest of the way. Maciariello said his approach to the offseason was with that 6-5 more in mind than 6-0, and he breaks down the Saints’ 6-5 part of the season even more when they come 0-2.

Along with the crushing loss to Iona that kept the Saints from scoring for more than eight minutes, that 0-2 period included the one-point loss to Canisius at the end of the regular season. This game saw the visitors scoring the last eight points at the UHY Center when Siena had the chance to wrap up a regular season championship at his home.

The two competitions demonstrated the problems that plagued the Saints. They relaxed against Canisius, as their playing issues came to the fore in the streak against Iona.

Siena’s personnel issues were also exposed in these games. While Siena’s roster included back-to-back MAAC Player of the Year winners in Manny Camper and Jalen Pickett, and a pair of double-digit goalscorers in Jordan King and Jackson Stormo, the Saints lacked consistent production elsewhere on their list, especially after custody. Nick Hopkins was injured and missed the last six games of the season.

COVID-19 has always cropped up in the 2020-2021 season and played an important role in the depth of the Saints, as practice time was limited to develop freshmen Aidan Carpenter and Colin Golson. But Siena’s depth on the wings was always going to be an issue in the season just ended after Gary Harris (transfer) and Dana Tate (fired) were lost during the teams’ extended preseason, and Maciariello said Thursday the program needs to add more. the talents of the perimeter are progressing.

We need a big wing marker, Maciariello said. We need someone who can [dribble it] and score at all three levels. . . . We need someone who can break her man and get the shot.

This is the case, Maciariello said, that Camper a senior uses the extra year of eligibility to play given to him in Siena or if he leaves the program. Maciariello said next week with Camper what the future holds for the 6-foot-7 star who declared himself last year for the NBA Draft before returning to Loudonville.

Hopkins will be back for the authorized extra season, while the team’s only other senior fellow is Harrison Curry who Maciariello says will not be back for the 2021-22 season.

Maciariello is halfway through his four-year contract at Siena, and said he doesn’t worry about that sort of thing when asked about a possible extension. An attempt to reach Siena’s sporting director John DArgenio failed on Thursday, but it seems safe to project that Siena add a year or two to the contract for Maciariello, a former Siena student who has won regular season championships over the course of of the two seasons at the helm, would qualify as the least surprising news that Siena’s men’s basketball program could produce this offseason.

Siena has signed two letters of intent from perimeter players to new freshmen Jared Billups and Javian McCollum, and 6-foot-10 Kyle Arrington who did not make the 2020-21 season and is still working after knee surgery is expected to win a scholarship for next season.

In all likelihood, however, there will be staff turnover for the Saints before the start of next season. The NCAA tournament doesn’t start until next week, but verbalcommits.com’s transfer tracker already included more than 350 players. Maciariello has said the Saints will be very selective if they choose to pursue transfers.

If Camper returns and it’s hard to categorize as anything other than unlikely, Siena will be a clear favorite next season in the MAAC. Without Camper, however, Siena remains one of the league favorites as long as King, Pickett and Stormo all return.

Regardless of who stays or leaves, however, Maciariello has said the Saints won’t be complacent this offseason after another season ended with the schedule falling short of his goal of reaching the NCAA tournament.

At the end of the day, said Maciariello, we have to improve.

