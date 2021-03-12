9-year-old Ipswich boy saves money so he can dress as mom hero on World Book Day

Jayden Kalagira proudly went to school in a dress with a copy of her mom book to honor her after she recovered from a freak accident (Photos: Archant / Josephine Kalagira)

A 9-year-old boy dressed up as a mom for World Book Day after secretly saving for months to buy the costume.

Jayden Kalagira proudly attended her gown in Ipswich school last week, holding a copy of her bestselling self-help book Josephines.

The boy, who acted as a young caregiver for his mother after suffering a freak accident in 2017, raised money to buy the outfit by doing household chores and hiding his birthday and Christmas funds.

He surprised his mother with his choice of literary hero and told her he wanted to do it because she was his biggest inspiration.

Josephine, 36, suffered from chronic neuropathic pain after being hit by a large cart of goods in a supermarket in 2017.

She now needs a wheelchair to get around and the impact of what happened has affected her mental and physical health for several years.

Jayden, who was five at the time, was also badly affected by his mother’s accident and his behavior deteriorated at school.

He’s seen me go through some dark times, Josephine told Metro.co.uk. He really struggled with his demeanor and his productivity.



Jayden said he wanted to dress up as mom because she was his inspiration (Photo: Josephine Kalagira)

I became someone who relies on others overnight and at first it was just me and him. I couldn’t be the mother I wanted to be and my son didn’t sign up for that.

I have since received support from wonderful local charities and we have recovered together.

The couple began to rebuild their lives, and Josephine began to speak more openly about her experiences of anxiety and depression.

She realized that others benefited from what she had to say and she decided to turn what The Shed had learned into a book called The Revolutionary Breakthrough: How to Turn Your Setback Into an Intentional Comeback, which came out year round. last.



Josephine Kalagira and her son Jayden had to rebuild their lives after the accident (Photo: Archant)

Jayden was so thrilled that his mother had become a published author that he told everyone at school about it and came up with a plan to honor her once World Book Day arrived.

The annual event sees children dress like their favorite characters from the world of literature. Most of the students had to do it at home this year, but Jayden entered during lockdown due to his status as a young caregiver.

He had some money for Christmas and his birthday, Josephine said. He told me he wanted to start doing chores for an allowance. I didn’t know why he wanted it.

A week before World Book Day he said he wanted to go online to buy his costume, but I told him we couldn’t afford it. He said he wanted to use the money saved. He went to Amazon and showed me a dress he found.



Jaydens school was backing her outfit (Photo: Josephine Kalagira)

He said to me: Mom, you are my biggest inspiration and I just wanted to dress like you. I don’t care what people say, I don’t care what they think, I just want you to be proud.

Josephine said she initially feared her son would be bullied over his choice of outfit, but said everyone at school was amazed and proud when they found out who he had decided to go for. dress.

She added: There were so many times I felt like giving up, but that was the reason I got up every morning.

Everyone can see the progress they have made. He’s so full of confidence now and when he smiles you can tell it’s a very happy smile.

