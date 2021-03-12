Carolinas season ends in SEC tournament loss, three starters don’t dress

South Carolina’s season ended Thursday night, when Ole Miss came out of the second round of the SEC tournament. 3 LSU seeded in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The two teams were tied at 15 for the first 10 minutes of the game, with the Gamecocks shooting over 40%. When the Rebels started to warm up offensively, this 2020-21 Gamecocks team struggled to keep up.

They were outscored 26-11 in the final 10 minutes of the first half, dropping 15 points at halftime. Other than an 8-0 run early in the second period to reduce Mississippi’s lead to nine points, Carolina’s under-allowed offense couldn’t reduce the lead to less than double digits the rest. Match. Ole Miss led by no less than 18 points on three occasions in the second half. The Gamecocks shot just 36 percent from the field. Top scorer of the season and second guard of the All-SEC team AJ Lawson (16.9 ppg) was held at 12 points on 3 of 12 shots from the field.

“We have been bitten by the same bug that has bitten us all year round”, head coach Frank martin said after the game. “We weren’t physical enough and offensively you have to score. We got scores from our big guys and couldn’t get anything from our guards. If you can’t show jumping, can’t reach the line, and can’t layups, it will be hard to beat a team like Ole Miss who has really aggressive scoring guards.

Minutes before the game, it was announced that the Gamecocks would be without three players who have each started at least eight games this season; senior guard Seventh wood, second year guard red shirt Jermaine Couisnard and junior forward Keyshawn bryant.

Woods was ruled out due to a groin injury he sustained in the regular season final against Kentucky. Couisnard missed this game against the Wildcats entirely with a rib injury. However, there was no known injury for Bryant, who played against the United Kingdom and was the team’s second-highest scorer for the season (14.4 points per game). The SEC Network broadcast called the reason Couisnard and Bryant were absent a “coach’s decision.” Martin said that after the game all three players suffered from physical ailments.

“All three are struggling with physical injuries and the mental toll this has caused the three is not fair,” said Martin. “It was extremely difficult and I’m not going to put winning games ahead of the mental and physical health of the youngsters.

“I worry mentally where they are at. I can’t be more honest than that. I will watch my players in all circumstances. They need to be in a place where they are at peace and enjoy the moment and the game.… Violation of team rules is not what it is. This year has been ridiculously trying for our players mentally and physically. (They) were locked in an apartment for seven weeks. I don’t know why it is so difficult to understand.

The Gamecocks ended the season losing nine of their last 10 games. Seven of these losses were decided in double digits. Seven games have been called off this season due to three different breaks in team activity due to covid-19 health and safety protocols. The 6-15 overall record breaks South Carolina’s six-season streak they ended with a win or even a record, stretching back to the 2014-15 season.

“If you mean I coached poorly, be my guest,” Martin said when asked about the season. “But to say that this season has been disappointing after what our players have gone through this year, it’s sad. You mean I’m not good at my job, just game. It’s been tough, a real fiscal year.

“We have a certain way of doing things. What we do is based on a daily approach of work ethic, commitment to understanding, repetition that creates the tenacity and connectivity with which our teams have always played, here and before I came to the South. Caroline. Unfortunately, this year has been very difficult. The word disappointing wouldn’t be a word I would describe what we’ve been through.