Free spirit of fashion: special men’s style





Print this page Front: Jack McDonagh wears a Margaret Howell cotton poplin shirt, £ 345. MHL. by Margaret Howell, cotton drill shorts, £ 195, and leather shoes, £ 285. New & Lingwood cotton socks, £ 25. Back: Adidas x Craig Green Polta Akh rubber sneakers, £ 180 © Josh Hight

Front: Zuhair Abdulkadir wears Fendi perforated macrame coat, POA, cotton knit top, £ 1,250, macrame socks, £ 110 and leather slippers, POA © Josh Hight

Front: Nimie Weimin Li wears Gucci acetate glasses, £ 260. Back: Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello straw hat, £ 475 © Josh Hight

Jaiden Watson wears a Dior silk shirt, £ 1,000, and a long-sleeved tulle t-shirt, £ 2,450 © Josh Hight

Jack Lovekin wears Prada ripstop jacket, £ 2,130, ripstop shorts, £ 790, technical knit leggings, £ 605 and technical knit socks, £ 160 © Josh Hight

Front: Logan de Monchaux-Irons wears a Louis Vuitton wool jacket, POA, wool pants, £ 695 and suede sneakers, £ 820. Back: Louis Vuitton wool jacket, £ 9,500 © Josh Hight

Reza Shipkolye wears a Dolce & Gabbana linen top, £ 675, a cotton cardigan, £ 130 and cotton pants, £ 945 © Josh Hight

Left: Chester McKee wears a Paul Smith wool-blend suit jacket, £ 745, a merino wool sweater, £ 215 and a cotton shirt, £ 285. Polo Ralph Lauren linen shirt, £ 109. Right: George Kirkup-Delph wears a Ralph Lauren Purple Label linen jacket, £ 1,540. Paul Smith merino wool sweater, £ 215, and cotton shirt, £ 285. Polo Ralph Lauren linen shirt, £ 109. Bunney Gold Signet Ring, POA © Josh Hight

Front: Cole Quirke wears a Giorgio Armani silk / viscose jacquard jacket, £ 1,400, and silk / viscose jacquard pants, £ 890. Back: Lewis Taylor wears an Ermenegildo Zegna cashmere / linen top, £ 840. Necklace, model specific © Josh Hight

Front: Lewis Taylor wears an Ermenegildo Zegna cashmere / linen top, £ 840 and silk pants, £ 1,240. Necklace and earrings, specific to the model. Back: Cole Quirke wears a Giorgio Armani silk / viscose jacquard jacket, £ 1,400, and silk / viscose jacquard pants, £ 890 © Josh Hight

Haris Khan wears a Gucci velvet jacket, £ 2,200, cotton / silk polo shirt, £ 1,060, cotton / wool crepe pants, £ 775 and leather sandals, £ 695. Bunney Curb Change bracelet in gold and gold signet ring, both POA. Models, Cole Quirke, Jack Lovekin, Jack McDonagh, Jaiden Watson, Logan de Monchaux-Irons and Reza Shipkolye, all at XDIRECTN; George Kirkup-Delph and Zuhair Abdulkadir at models1; Chester McKee and Haris Khan at Tomorrow is another day; Nimie Weimin Li in the revolt; Lewis Taylor. Casting, Quentin McQueen at xdirectn. Hair, Roxane Attard using Hair by Sam McKnight. Grooming, Grace Sinnot using Tom Ford Beauty. Assistant photographers, Freddie Hare, Jack Snell and George Nicolaides. Stylist assistant, Tiziano Viticchie. Production, Rosco Production © Josh Hight

Receive style alerts when a new story is posted Receive alerts



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos