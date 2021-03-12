Selena Gomez’s red dress is on trend with her own emoji

This morning the hashtag #Selena Gomez💃 was all the rage on Twitter following the release of the singer’s first EP entirely in Spanish, Revelation.

The Mexican-American singer has performed Spanish songs before, such as “Más” and a cover of “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom”, but this is the first album recorded entirely in Spanish. The only exception is the bilingual “Selfish Love” track and the fans. Are. Excited. Somehow our Duolingo lockdown efforts are a shame …

Gomez’s Instagram account posted a flurry of new dramatic images to promote the album, including a photo of her dressed exactly as the “red dress dancer” emoji (which inspired the hashtag). And fantastic fashion images are exactly what the doctor ordered in another rainy lockdown on Friday morning. (I say Gomez’s account, not Gomez herself, because according to her last Vogue cover interview, she’s been off the internet for three years and her assistant posts for her on social media. Inspiring.)

Okay – let’s start with the emoji look, which you might have seen floating around. In fact, if you take a close look at the emoji on Twitter, it appears to be a custom emoji of Selena herself, holding her long braid – not the OG dress emoji. You will see what I mean below. She wears a strapless red dress that cascades into a flowing train, topped with a peplum balloon detail around her waist. She wore her hair in a long braid, woven with a matching scarlet ribbon. In this image, she posed royally in a red setting, photographed by the photographer Camila Falquez. Feast your eyes:

Selenators, of course, panic:

Then we have this blue and white wonder. Gomez wears a sleeveless sequin dress with a stand-up collar, with white opera gloves. She is pictured in front of creative cream paintings:

And can we make everyone happy to admire this magnificent floral headdress? I think that’s what she would wear to a ball if she was Bridgerton, Yes?

Thank you for joining us on this Selena Gomez style tour. You can find all the ways to listen / watch Revelation here.

