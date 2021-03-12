Meghan emailed her assistants to ‘set a record right past Kate’s row of dresses





Meghan Markles biographer Omid Scobie claims the Duchess of Sussex has asked her staff to release a statement claiming Kate Middleton made her cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting. During her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle addressed widespread reports that she made Kate cry over her flower girl dresses, insisting the opposite happened. She insisted her sister-in-law made me cry, and it really hurt me ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry, adding that Middleton, wife of Harry’s brother Prince William, apologized later, and I forgave him. In an article for Harper’s Bazaar, Scobie wrote that the couple’s exasperation over the royal family’s silence on negative press about them reached a boiling point in January 2020 when Kensington Palace asked Harry to co-sign a statement against a newspaper article ‘ offensive ” claiming that William had constantly harassed them in the race – right down to Megxit. Meghan Markle insisted her sister-in-law “made me cry, and it really hurt me” ahead of her marriage to Prince Harry. Paul Grover – WPA Pool / Getty Images Well if I just made a statement there now then maybe KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry], Meghan emailed an assistant, according to Scobie, who cited a source. Biographer Omid Scobie claims Meghan Markle issued a statement to her associates saying Kate Middleton made her cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting. ITV / Shutterstock But, as with many of the couple’s requests, his suggestion was ignored. The Duchess of Cambridge, she was told, should never be drawn into empty gossip, Scobie, author of the Find freedom biography of the Sussexes, written in his article. Meghan has been told repeatedly that it will not be possible to set the record straight, despite being a story that fed a narrative laden with stereotypes, he wrote. Meghan Markle addressed widespread reports that she made Kate cry over her bridesmaid dresses, insisting the opposite happened. Chris Jackson / Getty Images Other royals have often received more sympathetic support when it comes to dealing with inaccurate press (officials even issued a statement denying Kates use of Botox in July 2019), but Harry and Meghan felt that they did not have access to this same privilege. .

