5 best costume stores in Austin
Below is a list of the best and major costume stores in Austin. To help you find the best costume stores near you in Austin, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.
Austins Best Suit Shops:
The top rated costume stores in Austin are:
- Soto & Co. design stunning men’s suits, custom dress shirts and other bespoke pieces
- BALANI made-to-measure fabrics served a small group of dedicated customers in 1961
- Capra and Cavelli helping clients to look good since 1995
- Billy reid have been making remarkable and skillfully designed clothing for over 20 years
- Tom James Company creates premium custom suits and custom dress shirts
Soto & Co.
Soto & Co. designs stunning men’s suits, custom dress shirts and other bespoke pieces to complete your refined wardrobe. Their collection showcases iconic pieces that tie an outfit together and allow you to express your unique style. They meet high standards of quality, creativity and timelessness. From casual wear to wedding suits, Soto & Co. is the best place to take clothing shopping to the next level.
Creating and designing your personalized costume is a unique experience. They look forward to guiding your trip. Like any fashion, business wear is a developing art. Their tailors make a suit in your favorite fit, double-breasted, slim, Italian or other popular styles. Women’s suits and more casual sports coats have recently become popular and are ready to meet your needs.
Products:
Custom suits, shoes, shirts, accessories
LOCATION:
Address: 4209 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78722
Phone:(512) 688-9922
Website: www.sotoandco.com
COMMENTS:
I met Rick during a great presentation he gave for the Texas football team. When it came time to get my first bespoke suit, I reached out and he helped me every step of the way. From measurements and style to materials and care, Rick is extremely knowledgeable about his products and wants to make sure you look good. He even made this custom soft inner liner on mine. Great costumes, even better service cannot recommend it enough! Mason R.
BALANI made-to-measure fabrics
BALANI made-to-measure fabrics served a small group of dedicated clients in 1961. Now, as they open in their 14th city, it is the dedication and loyalty of their clients that they cherish most. Throughout their expansion, they have remarkably maintained 5-star ratings on Yelp, Google and Trustpilot in every city they are located.
Their values of quality and superior service will always be at the heart of everything they provide to their customers. They lovingly continue to make each costume by hand, taking pride in the smallest details, as they have done for the past 56 years.
Products:
Suits, jackets, tuxedos, shirts, pants, outerwear, wedding, casual wear
LOCATION:
Address: 501 Congress Ave STE 150, Austin, TX 78701
Phone:(512) 434-0284
Website: www.balanicustom.com
COMMENTS:
By far my number 1 personalized clothier. I had a wonderful experience there with the help of a man named Dallas. He has a great knowledge of what he does. It’s hard to find someone who understands my body shape (short and wide type). My jacket looks and feels perfect. Thank you and I will be back. Patrick O.
Capra and Cavelli
Capra and Cavelli has been helping clients look fantastic since 1995. And they know exactly what you need to be your best in Austin and beyond. And with their in-house tailor shop at the Midtown location, you can be sure that everything will be fine. Come and let them present you with an exceptional shopping experience. They are a short drive from San Antonio.
So when you just need top notch menswear, you can easily visit them. The team of professionals at Capra & Cavelli have unparalleled in-depth experience in Austin menswear. Their commitment to providing the highest level of personalized service never falters. Nor their belief in the importance of the customer relationship.
Products:
Men, personalized, formal wear, gift cards
LOCATION:
Address: 3500 Jefferson Street, Austin, TX 78731
Phone:(512) 450-1919
Website: www.capracavelli.com
COMMENTS:
I went to Capra & Cavelli looking for a new costume. Ken was knowledgeable and provided a personalized experience. Thanks for the great customer service! Jonathan P.
Billy reid
Billy reid is a modern studio from the south. From their residence in Florence, Alabama, at Billy Reid’s, they have been crafting remarkable and skillfully designed clothing for over 20 years. They’ve won some of fashion’s top honors, including four CFDAs. Most importantly, they make clothes that are designed to last. They believe in creating less and better things.
This approach balances sustainability and craftsmanship. They take your favorite staples and enhance them with unexpected, high-quality detail, carefully considering every button, every thread, every stitch.
Products:
Men, Women, Essentials, Winter Clearance Event
LOCATION:
Address: 1202 S Congress Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Phone:(512) 354-1884
Website: www.billyreid.com
COMMENTS:
Excellent clothes and attentive service from the staff. Impeccable store design. Kevin N.
Tom James Company
Tom James Company is the world’s largest producer of personalized clothing. They create high quality custom suits and custom dress shirts for busy professionals in Austin and the surrounding area. They also provide all the accessories needed to complete your personalized look. Their properly trained bespoke tailors at Tom James of Austin come right to your home or office, saving you precious time.
Tom James offers two model packages, each designed for a particular client, Classic packages offer the full range of bespoke selections from each of our personalized collections as well as a free gift voucher on your subsequent purchase, Value packages highlight highlight a unique seasonal selection of custom fabrics for suits and bespoke dress shirts, all offered at fantastic savings.
Products:
Men, Women, Collections, Packages, Boutique
LOCATION:
Address: One Far West, 3410 Far W Blvd Suite 300, Austin, TX 78731
Phone:(512) 238-9501
Website: www.tomjames.com
COMMENTS:
Heather Beck is awesome! And I love the quality and style of the Tom James line. Putting them together gives me endless compliments. Thank you! Joseph C.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
