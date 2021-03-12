Penn State men’s basketball comes just short in comeback attempt, falls to Wisconsin | Penn State Men’s Basketball News

Connect with us

Penn State men's basketball comes just short in comeback attempt, falls to Wisconsin

3 mins ago

The Penn States seniors may have played their last game in a blue and white uniform on Wednesday night, as their hopes for a deep Big Ten Tournament run were dramatically dashed.

The blue-and-white encountered a veteran Wisconsin team that caught fire behind the arc and fell just before another second-half comeback, losing 75-74.

Both teams got off to fairly similar starts, shooting slightly below par and rebounding well on the defensive end of the field.

Penn State found its rhythm on offense about seven minutes into the game, converting four straight shots and quickly taking the lead.

The Nittany Lions managed to maintain their lead for the majority of the half behind strong shooting numbers, hitting four of their eight lines and ranking 12 for 23 overall before missing five of their last six shots.

Wisconsin’s 23-5 score saw the Badgers quickly come back to the front to take a 41-31 lead at halftime.

Wisconsin maintained their lead for the first 10 minutes of the second half behind continued offensive efficiency.

The Badgers shared the ball well and found open looks from behind the arc consistently.

Wisconsin finished the game with seven players scoring six or more points, showcasing the depth and experience of the team.

The Blues and Whites attempted to retaliate near the seven-minute mark, running a 15-2 run to reduce the Badgers to one possession.

Down just one point with the shot clock off, Penn State turned again to Sam Sessoms who had scored 18 so far.

The transfer returned the ball seconds to go as Wisconsin managed to squeak the Nittany Lions.

Badgers give Nittany Lions a taste of their own medicine

Penn State sat atop the Big Ten in tempted three pointers per game entering Wednesday’s contest and was second by three per game.

The Badgers reversed the scenario against the Nittany Lions, hitting six threes in the first half with 60 percent shooting.

They didn’t slow down in the second half, draining six more shots from depth to propel them to their first win of the tournament.

Penn State, on the other hand, didn’t shoot the ball badly, making 35 percent of its shots from behind the arc. However, the Nittany Lions couldn’t do the deep ball at a steady enough pace to keep pace with Wisconsin.

The Nittany Lions rediscover the energy of the first half to almost make their comeback

Penn State clearly entered the game with an emphasis on playing at a high pace.

Blue and White were visibly playing quickly in almost every element of the game, moving well away from the ball on offense, coming up the field after all of the Badgers’ missed shots and playing solid off-ball defense.

Penn State used their pace to generate a strong performance in the first half, scoring nine points on the quick breaks versus zero in the Wisconsins and setting the tone for the offense early.

Wisconsin turned the tide towards the end of the first half, beefing up their defense and coming back in transition at a much better pace.

The Badgers continued to thwart any efforts by the Nittany Lions to speed the game up in the second half and continued to use methodical ball movement and the vast amount of experience they have to maintain a lead for most of the season. the period.

Seemingly out of nowhere, Penn State was able to regain control of the game, dictating the game on both sides of the field.

The Nittany Lions had nine of their last 12 shots to shoot within a point, but fell short on final possession of the game.

Jamari Wheeler comes in big in the first half, disappears in the second

Senior point guard Jamari Wheeler has done the majority of his work this season in the shadows defending well and leading his team, elements of the game that don’t exactly put a player in the spotlight.

Wheeler won in the Nittany Lions’ Big Ten tournament opener against Nebraska and once again left his mark on the game against Wisconsin.

The Live Oak, Fla. Native racked up 10 points in the first half on a 4 for 6 shot while adding a pair of rebounds and a steal.

In the second half, the senior did not attempt a shot for the first 12 minutes before missing his first attempt.

Wheeler finished the second half with no points, two assists and a turnover.

If you would like to send a letter to the editor, click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

