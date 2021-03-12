Fashion
People get dressed for their COVID-19 vaccine date
I have reached that part of the pandemic where I live in mumus, the athletics are now chic, and I can’t remember the jeans. I know my new style isn’t unique these days, so when I saw someone wearing a sequined evening dress on Twitter it was a shock.
She was not a celebrity having fun home for the Golden Globes, so where could she go? Turns out she was preparing for the best possible reason: her COVID-19 vaccine.
I contacted the woman in the photo, Ashlie Atkinson, and she told me over the phone that she had purchased the prepandemic long green dress to wear to a later canceled 2020 gala for her. roller derby league. When I asked her why she wanted to dress to take the picture, she replied, “I just wanted to celebrate the joy of the occasion and I wanted to bring joy to the people who worked long hours.”
Tens of thousands of people rejoiced with her when she tweeted a photo of her outfit saying the vaccine date was “THE EVENT OF MY YEAR.” Replies to Atkinson’s tweet are full of photos of other people’s immunization outfits, Dresses at special t-shirts at a cow costume has a unworn bridesmaid dress of a marriage annulled by the pandemic.
As I scrolled through them, I was actually moved by the collective elation surrounding the arrival of the vaccine, to which everyone will be eligible on May 1, President Biden announced on Thursday. After an unbearably long year of grief, stress and isolation, we can finally see a ray of hope. Getting the shot is a real step towards finally having those postponed weddings and parties, play dates, and peace of mind. The CDC announced that grandparents who have been vaccinated can hug their grandchildren without worry. Like … how is it going do not make you wanna dress up ?!
A year ago, we didn’t know how long it would take to develop a vaccine or how effective it would be. Now the FDA has approved three different vaccines and they are all approximately 100% effective in preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19 and up to 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 at all.
Roll out the red carpet.
Dr Nancy Yen Shipley had the same hope and mental relief in mind when she put on makeup and a flowing off-the-shoulder dress for an evening at the hospital in January. When she arrived for her second dose of the vaccine with her stole, pouch and bun, she felt nervous excitement. As the syringe full of the long-awaited vaccine entered her arm, she smiled under her mask.
While her husband was going to deliver a cake to the night nurses, Dr Yen Shipley spent some time alone while she waited for 15 minutes of observation after the shooting. It was there that she collapsed and cried.
“I’ve spent the last year worrying about so many things,” she told me over the phone. In addition to being a surgeon with interactions with patients, her husband is a pulmonary and intensive care physician who has treated patients with the most severe COVID-19 cases in the ICU. “It’s a reason to celebrate, it’s a momentous occasion,” she says. “It makes dressing up feel a lot more special and it also adds a bit of fun to our lives after what has been a really trying year for everyone.”
I imagine when I received my photo for a year. Now that definitely involves party attire. I think of a long, flowing dress and earrings inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dissident collar. It will go perfectly with my recent haircut which was done hidden in a driveway.
Hey, so if a three-piece suit or a velvet halter top seems like the right outfit to celebrate this moment, step into this new-dressed clinic and grab this season’s most coveted accessory: a bandage.
