Golden Knights to dress rookie goalie duo against Blues
Steve marcus
Fri 12 March 2021 (10:31 am)
The Golden Knights goaltending tandem for tonight’s game against the St. Louis Blues has a combined 17-minute NHL experience.
With Marc-André Fleury added to NHL COVID-19 protocols and Robin Lehner rehabilitates an injuryVegas is expected to dress Logan Thompson and Dylan Ferguson when they face the Blues at 5 p.m. Neither has an NHL start, and both appeared in a game in relief.
“I mean it is what it is. It’s the nature of this season,” said forward Ryan Reaves. “We have two guards who are going to have to step in and handle the situation as we have to handle it.”
Thompson signed with the Golden Knights in the offseason and made his NHL debut in relief for Fleury on Wednesday. He played about eight minutes, making two stops. Prior to this season, he had played a game above ECHL level, although he had played well with the AHL Silver Knights this season.
Ferguson made his NHL debut in 2017 in an emergency when he was 19. Vegas pulled him out of the juniors and he was forced into action on Nov. 14, 2017, for nine minutes, making a save on two shots.
Fleury is isolating himself in his hotel room, as required by the league’s COVID protocols, and Lehner is not with the team while continuing his conditioning loan to Henderson. Being on the road makes replacement in town much more difficult.
It complicates things because obviously you’re not driving down the street from Henderson with a goalie to add tonight, coach Pete DeBoer said.
Vegas will have to accompany the two guardians she had on the trip, in addition to Fleury. The situation brings back memories of the Golden Knights’ inaugural season, when injuries forced the team to use five goalies, including Ferguson, during the season.
“It’s similar, but I think the way we approach the game, we can’t expect (Fleury) to bail us out on so many games,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “I think we just have to be better as a team. It doesn’t matter who’s in the net we have to step up. We have to sort of limit those A-level opportunities and go from there.”
