Dopamine Dressing: Australian Fashion Insiders On The Clothes That Make Them Happiest | Australian Fashion

TThe idea of ​​dressing dopamine in clothes that make you happier has been around for several years, but it reached new heights of relevance in 2021 as we continue to go out less and feel rotten more often.

Feelgood clothes are often reduced to aesthetic pieces that are bright, poppy or overtly happy. But an outfit doesn’t have to scream happiness to provoke it.

We asked seven speakers from the Australian Fashion Summit portion of the Melbourne Fashion Festival to share the garment that gives them the most hope.

Yatu Widders Hunt in her Ngali dress. Photography: Jimmy Widders Hunt

This dress is from the First Nations fashion brand Ngali and presents the work of artist Gija Lindsay Malay. Growing up in Sydney as a young Indigenous person, I always looked for pieces that reflected my contemporary identity, but in a way that was rooted in our cultural traditions.

As an adult, I feel like I found that in this dress. It gives me the opportunity to carry on our traditions by showcasing the stories and values ​​we hold. It’s also a great conversation starter and a sweet, beautiful way to share who we are as a people. I wore this dress to a fashion event where we were sharing our favorite First Nations fashion pieces and what they meant to us. It was a day of connection and celebration. I feel nothing but joy in my Ngali.

Audrey Khaing-Jones, CEO of GlamCorner

Audrey Khaing-Jones in a colorful print dress from C / Meo Collective. Photography: Selena McLaren

I love this dress because it reminds me of the first time I wore it at the Australian Fashion Laureate Awards in 2019, at the Sustainable Innovation Awards. It was a pinch moment on the road we have traveled to help reduce fashion waste through rentals.

I chose to wear the Collective C / Meo dress at the time because it was part of our GlamCorner rental offering, and the shape and print made me feel sophisticated but fun. I loved the dress so much that I bought it at the end of its rental life cycle and it still manages to cheer me up when I wear it.

Nathan McGuire in his Rust Orange Handsom Shirt. Photography: Nathan McGuire

This rust orange shirt from Melbourne brand Handsom is one of my favorite pieces of clothing. I was shopping at their store, spotted the shirt in the sale section of the display and my eyes lit up. I love good deals.

This piece makes me happy because at the time I had a strong focus on developing my wardrobe and wanted to buy key pieces that match my personal style. The color was perfect and the shirt was made so well. I can dress him up for a night out with friends or make him casual for going out for coffee. I have been able to wear it to many events with friends and it has traveled the world with me. This shirt makes me feel confident and comfortable. Our fashion reflects the way we move around the world and this shirt gives me those feelings.

Graeme Lewsey wearing his powerful but vulnerable scarf and pearly white Common Project sneakers. Photography: Graeme Lewsey

I love the concept of empowerment wrap. There’s nothing like an incredible boost of confidence when you know you’ve done your outfit right. This is a very recent photo, taken at the launch of the Melbourne Fashion festival at Victorias Government House.

It wasn’t going to be my immediate choice, and I’m a little brave with that choice, but it’s sincere. I was recently diagnosed with neck cancer and while grateful to be in remission, like many cancer warriors, I took an ego hit and have a few scares to prove it. Wearing this scarf was surprisingly powerful. It actually highlighted my vulnerability and also gave me a bit of bravado. Oh, and there’s always a dopamine rush when you have pearly white joint plans to go with any outfit.

Camilla Freeman-Topper, Creative Director of Camilla and Marc

Camilla Freeman Topper in a trench coat of her own design. Photography: Camilla Freeman Topper

This Camilla and Marc trench coat makes me feel incredibly sentimental. It was a centerpiece of my wardrobe and reminds me of my time studying at the Accademia Italiana Arte Moda in Florence, Italy.

It was such an inspiring time in my life; art, architecture and gastronomy, not to mention sewing education. This piece makes me incredibly optimistic and grateful for this wonderful experience.

Andie Halas, Founding Director of Put on together

Andie Halas, wearing a dress from The Art Club. Photography: Chloe Paul

This dress from The Art Club by Heidi Middleton ticks so many boxes for me. I have always admired Heidi for her business acumen, her positive attitude and now, at this point in her career, her investment in slow fashion with an emphasis on sustainability. This dress is a great mix of feminine and masculine which is my style. A classic dress that is based on the traditional men’s shirt, but with the femininity of the fabric and the softness of the ruffle at the waist.

This dress makes me feel strong and comfortable and I know it will be worn through the warmer months and for years to come. It is important for me to buy models that stand the test of time, that become like reliable friends.

Karen Andrews, Minister of Industry, Science and Technology

Karen Andrews wears her pro-Dolly long sleeve pro science t-shirt. Photograph: Minister Karen Andrews

This sweater was given to me by my former chief of staff, who went to study medicine. It’s not particularly trendy but I like the message to stay true to who you are.

I think it’s a powerful thing, as a woman in Stem and in politics, to remember that I’m not defined by my blonde hair or my love of fashion, just like my favorite singer, Dolly Parton.