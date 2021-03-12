Missouri pastor is put on leave after telling women to wear makeup, dress nicely, have great hair and look less stuffy





One Sunday morning in February, a pastor in Missouri gave a sermon that offended so many that the church put him on leave. According to KMOV, the offensive dialogue touched on what he feels: that women need to lose weight and submit to their husbands’ sexual desires so as not to go astray. He also said that women should wear makeup, dress well, have beautiful hair and appear less cranky. Pastor Stewart-Allen Clark’s 22-minute sermon took place during a February 28 service at First General Baptist Church. Reagan williams posted the video of the sermon on his Facebook page: “On this beautiful Sunday morning, I spent my time preparing to listen to a chief pastor in Malden who so casually decided to pastoral abuse of women. His name is Stewart Allen Clark and he preaches to the first Baptist general. “He continues to blame women for men’s actions and says it is from God and should be accepted as normal. Instead of teaching men and boys to take responsibility for their actions and control themselves, he degrades women, blames victims and points the finger at their mere existence. General Baptist Ministries issued a statement regarding the pastor’s sermon. “The Executive Committee of the Baptist General Council of Associations met today, March 1, 2021, to address concerns related to a sermon by Stewart-Allen Clark at Malden First General Baptist Church which received significant exposure. The sermon included commentary that is inconsistent with the positions and values ​​of general Baptists. In accordance with our structure, the Executive Committee recommended that the Council of Associations and the MoArk Presbytery review the statements and take appropriate action. “General Baptists believe that every woman was created in the image of God, and they should be appreciated for that reason. Further, we believe that all individuals, regardless of any other factor, are so loved by God that Christ died for them.







