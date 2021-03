Myanmars rebellious garment workers demand that fashion be careful

He added that H&M was extremely concerned about the situation in the country. Company action followed A declaration last month from H&M, Inditex, Bestseller and Primark who stressed their attention to events and affirmed their commitment to democratic standards. The brands are all signatories of ACT, or Action, Collaboration, Transformation, an agreement negotiated between the brands and the global union IndustriALL. It aims to ensure that workers who use collective bargaining and freedom of association can negotiate decent wages. This week, alongside government officials, medical and banking workers, and teachers, Ms. Moe Sandar Myint and other union leaders continued to call for a protracted nationwide strike that would cripple Myanmar’s economy. and send a message to the generals who had taken over the country at gunpoint. Ma Tin Tin Wei, 26, makes men’s jackets for Italian brand OVS and other brands. A garment worker for five years and a union leader for four years, she staged a strike at her factory after the coup in which workers wore white blouses and red ribbons and sang famous historic songs and hymns ( a decision authorized by the factory management). She only worked six days in February, spending most of her time sending letters to embassies, thinking about social media campaigns and preparing for strikes. If there had been rights violations in factories before, then under military rule, there is no doubt that things will be even worse for garment workers with low-wage jobs, she said. . It is a fight that I must fight. We cannot accept this, even if it means risking arrest or death. It is for me, my family, my union colleagues and all the people of Myanmar. A recent study suggests that the number of people earning less than $ 1.90 a day in Myanmar has more than tripled, to 63% of the population, since the start of the pandemic. Now, after a year of Covid-19-induced closures, layoffs, pay cuts and union repression, tens of thousands of garment workers have been pushed into civil disobedience in recent weeks as the coup State threatens both their freedom and industry. Factory owners, however, are torn between allowing workers to attend rallies and facing the wrath of the police for leaving them. Many also fear a possible reintroduction of sanctions and that growing instability will push back valuable international brands. But several garment union leaders have said they are ready to make any necessary sacrifices, including massive layoffs following potential sanctions to defeat the military dictatorship.

