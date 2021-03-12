Tom Van Dorpe talks about new leadership at The Kooples





L’O: Will we find elements of “la Parisienne” in your collections? RST: When I met Romain Guinier, the CEO of the house, for the first time, he explained to me that The Kooples woman had a rebellious elegance. And that’s exactly how I see the Parisian, always very elegant, but with an unexpected and relaxed side. It’s very nice to have this woman that everyone adores as a starting point for my collections. L’O: Who are your muses, the couples who inspire you? RST: There are of course the legendary Jane Birkin and Serge Gainsbourg, Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder, Françoise Hardy and Jacques Dutronc, but I did not want to start from this idea to give a new spirit to the brand. It’s hard to say who the muses are today, so I preferred to focus on today’s atypical couples. For spring / summer 2021, it will be Vincent Cassel and Tina Kunakey because they correspond 100% to this new story that I am writing with the brand. He is charismatic; she, very modern and of the moment, plays with glamor and naturalness and all the codes of femininity. L’O: Besides being the star of the new campaign, Tina made a collection for you. RST: A wardrobe for Vincent in natural materials, beige and black, which she has also appropriated. While on him it’s relaxed, on her it’s more childish. Sharing a closet is part of her style, that’s what she does every day. We therefore find a magnificent straight blazer, a white shirt, a well-aged T-shirt. In addition to this collection, she imagined a bucket bag which I hope will have the same success as the previous collaborations. L’O: What about your spring / summer 2021 collection? RST: The idea was a “positive rebellion”. The Kooples notion of rebellion is often dark, but with the year we have just spent, I wanted to soften things up with organic materials and a more minimalist style, in the first part of the collection, and in the second, prints, pastels and light denim. L’O: Arriving in a new country, working for a new brand, all this in the midst of a pandemic, has that affected your work? RST: For 15 years, I traveled every week between fashion week and shootings, it was very intense. When I moved to Paris, I wanted to focus on a brand. The pandemic is a real shock and focusing on The Kooples allows me to move forward. And when I look at what we’ve accomplished, we can be happy – whether it’s the collaboration with Tina, the work with organic suppliers, the unification of collections for men and women, or the diversity of our castings with gay and trans couples to be as inclusive as possible. Honestly, it’s pretty amazing.

