10 fantastic fashion podcasts to frenzy in 2021

Long regarded as the epitome of secrecy and luxury, Fashion Weeks and Feature Documentaries were our only way to experience the tips and tricks of the fashion industry – but Fashion Week takes place every week when you have podcasts in your pocket.

Conventional wisdom says to let the clothes do the talking, but what happens when we can’t see the clothes? Rather than trying to replace fashion shows and movies, these fashion podcasts go beyond the visual and explore the history and context of the collections.

Whether led by fashion journalists, industry insiders, or design houses, these podcasts are your behind-the-scenes scoop.

CREATIVE CONVERSATIONS WITH SUZY MENKES

Apple podcasts | Spotify

Hosted by Suzy Menkes, editor-in-chief of Vogue International, Creative Conversations reads like a call to the biggest names in fashion. The legendary critic’s in-depth interviews make the most of their guests, giving you truly inspiring listening. Recent guests include Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski, Creative Director at Hermès, Sterling Ruby and Leonard Lauder from Estée Lauder.

DRESSED: THE HISTORY OF FASHION

Website | Apple podcasts | Spotify

Dressed’s deep dives into fashion trends, past and present, have won customer loyalty. Hosted by Cassidy Zachara and April Calahan, Dressed is the perfect listen for anyone looking to learn more about fashion. The episodes range from interviews with experts on traditional Arab dress, to exploring the rise of Indigenous designers and the impact of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s iconic collar. This podcast really answers the “who, what, where and why” of fashion.

THE FASHION TRADE

Website | Apple podcasts | Spotify

Known as the hub for all things fashion, the Business of Fashion podcast is the program to listen to if you are interested in the economics of the industry. Hosted by Founder and CEO Imran Amed, this podcast introduces you to the biggest names in fashion in design, investing, and business.

TRENDS: THE 1990s

Website | Apple podcasts | Spotify

As trends from the 90s and early 2000s reappear in today’s market, Vogue’s special edition podcast takes us to the original days of modeling, grunge and hip-hop. Hosted by Hamish Bowles, Editor-in-Chief of Vogue International, the 13-part series explores how the ’90s sparked a cultural fusion that remains relevant 30 years after the fact. With guests like Tom Ford and John Galliano, this star-studded podcast goes straight to designers to get behind the trends.

3.55 CHANEL CONNECTIONS

Website | Apple podcasts | Spotify

Inspired by the avant-garde mentality of Coco Chanel, 3.55 Chanel Connects is the latest installation of the design house’s podcast. Following the success of their four-part podcast centered around Karl Lagerfeld’s latest interview, Chanel has expanded its platform to interview and feature different personalities from the fashion and art world. Recorded in places supposed to represent the brand, be it Gabriel Chanel’s apartment or the Cannes Film Festival, this podcast immerses you in the minds of Chanel creatives.

Bonus tip: If you are looking for podcasts in other languages, Chanel Connects publishes some episodes in French, while their track episodes are translated into a variety of languages.

DIOR TALKS

Website | Apple podcasts | Spotify

With multiple mini-collections, the Dior Talks podcast takes you through the iconic house’s position on art, culture and fashion. Each episode features a renowned name from the art world, exploring how basic Dior pieces have been styled and reshaped over the decades. Their latest series, Lady Art, joins forces with ten artists and collectives from around the world in a “game of metamorphosis”, seeing how each can transform the iconic Lady Dior handbag. Paris-based host and journalist Katya Foreman chats with 10 creatives to see how they transformed the play.

THE CUTTING ROOM FLOOR

Website | Apple podcasts | Spotify

While the big fashion houses have launched their own podcasts, it is not usual for individual designers to create one from the start. Organized by Recho Omondi, a New York-based designer, The Cutting Room Floor focuses on demystifying the fashion industry from the inside out. If Omondi has recently focused on young designers, she is also not afraid to talk about historically taboo subjects. From the prominence of systemic racism in the industry to its complicity in destroying the environment, perhaps the loudest guests at The Cutting Room Floor are Diet Prada, Bethann Hardison and Heron Preston, who didn’t mind. the changes and challenges of fashion.

CABINET CRISIS WITH CLARE PRESS

Website | Apple podcasts | Spotify

Organized by Clare Press of Vogue Australia, Wardrobe Crisis is the hub for all things sustainability and ethical fashion. The podcast explores the role of fashion in climate change and shines a light on those who do the job. Never judged or condescending, Press’s approach also examines broader questions of representation, with episodes challenging the female / male binary and others that highlight the work of Indigenous Australian designers.

CORPORATE LUNCH

Website | Apple podcasts | Spotify

Sitting in the heart of the fashion days, Corporate Lunch is your starting point for hot dishes. Hosted by GQ Editors Noah Johnson, Rachel Tashhjian and Samuel Hine, Corporate Lunch touches on everything trendy and fashionable. With guests like singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Aaron Lee Tasjan, and literary couple Nico Walker and Rachel Rabbit White, Corporate Lunch guests see beyond the fashion bubble.

KEEPING TO HIMSELF

Apple podcasts | Spotify

Bande à part is built and designed to sound like you are listening to a conversation between two longtime friends, phone lines and ring tones included. Rebecca Arnold, Fashion History Lecturer at the Courtauld Institute of Art, and Beatrice Behlen, Curator of Fashion and Decorative Arts at the Museum of London, bring you their ‘Weekly Catch Up Calls’, discussing everything from packing dresses for transporting the museum, the Savage x Fenty show, and even clowns.