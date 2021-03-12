Cat Deeley surprises fans in a breathtaking wedding dress





March 12, 2021 – 20:31 GMT



Jenni McKnight Cat Deeley surprised fans by wearing a gorgeous wedding dress in a new Instagram post

Deeley Cat surprised her fans on Friday after sharing a stunning clip of herself wearing the most beautiful wedding dress. The mum-of-two looked stunning in Charlie Brear’s off-the-shoulder white dress, which featured a cutout back, a deep plunging neckline, and long puffed sleeves. SEE: Cat Deeley’s New London Home Is So Gorgeous Cat wore her golden hair loose and wavy and added a traditional veil to her bridal look. Loading the player … WATCH: Cat Deeley stuns in a gorgeous wedding dress The clip shared in her Instagram Stories sees her browsing a rail of wedding dresses before realizing she is being filmed. She then turns and quickly launches into the camera to cover the lens with her hands in an effort to keep her appearance a secret. But Cat’s wedding dress is unfortunately not a glimpse of itself marriage with her husband Patrick Kielty – it’s actually for a sketch for next week Saturday night to take away with Ant and Dec! MORE: Cat Deeley’s sons are budding artists – fans react to adorable new family photo READ: Cat Deeley reveals hair transformation after husband bleached her hair Cat with Ant and Dec.The trio was highly regarded on SMTV Live The TV star will appear on the show to resurrect Friends, a Friends parody that Cat, Ant and Dec played during their days on SMTV. Captioning the video, Cat wrote: “Fittings for @itvtakeaway. What’s going to happen? @Antanddec.“ Chums featured a fictional romance between Cat and Dec with celebrities appearing in cameos for hilarious stories. The cat’s turn Saturday night to take away comes after her reunited with Ant and Dec during a unique special at Christmas. The trio recorded The story of SMTV Live, who watched their story on the show and how it all started. MORE: Cat Deeley shows off a toned tummy as she relaxes with her son SMTV Live was last broadcast in 2003 Dec explained at the time that the team was keen to film a proper reboot of the hit show. “We said, ‘We should just do it another time. Do it. But do it at 9:25 am on a Saturday morning for three hours, get the groups going. “” He added: “[But] I don’t know, let’s see. We would love to do that, but I don’t know if we can. “ SMTV, which started in 1998 and ran until 2003, was hugely popular at the time and saw Ant, Dec, and Cat participate in sketches, games, and other hilarious antics. Many more well-known TV faces appeared on the show earlier in their careers, including Stephen mulhern, Tess daly and more. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







