Fashion
15 best oversized t-shirts for women to wear constantly
Tie it to the state of the world, but comfort has never been so appealing. And when it comes to dressing, nothing seems to do like an oversized t-shirt. In the times before (i.e. before the pandemic), you may fondly remember that euphoric feeling of coming home after a long day at the office to slip into something more comfortable, probably a casual tee. Maybe it was a vintage ’80s find from your parents’ attic or a perfectly worn shirt from an ex-boyfriend, whatever it was, it gave you a bit of freedom and relaxation. Fortunately, now that working from home has become a way of life for many, you have the right to wrap yourself in the unsurpassed comfort of an oversized t-shirt all day long.
While a pass-me-band t-shirt has a patina that is difficult to replace, the garment is not something fashion has forgotten. In fact, it’s a staple in many designer collections and one that stylish aesthetes have resolutely dedicated themselves to perfecting. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, after all, founded The Row with exactly this quest: to produce the absolute all-white t-shirts. And Vera Wang, meanwhile, sticks with an oversized men’s v-neck shirt, which can be purchased in sets of three and is made by Fruit of the Loom, a proven white t-shirt supplier. It looks like the perfect oversized t-shirt runs the gamut.
With that in mind, we asked Vogue editors and a few famous stylists to share the 15 best oversized t-shirts for women that they love to wear over and over again.
Long-sleeved t-shirt
This is my everyday shirt, Willow Lindley, Voguedirector of props, said. I don’t like hanging t-shirts; this one is super soft and has the perfect ease without looking sloppy.
The sporty t-shirt
For a playful and athletic-inspired option, look no further than the classic Sporty & Richs logo t-shirt. With a relaxed fit and lightweight fabric, it delivers everything you hope for in an oversized t-shirt, says associate market editor Ciarra Zatorski. Not to mention, you can dress it up or down to give any look a vintage feel.
Organic cotton t-shirt
Perhaps my favorite summer buy, says Zatorski of Pangaias Durable T-Shirt. Made from seaweed fibers and organic cotton, it meets all of my ethically produced needs without compromising a perfect fit. Pro tip: Order one size up for an even more oversized feel, even if the boxy silhouette hangs loosely in all the right places.
The classic white t-shirt
In partnership with Justin Bieber, stylist Karla Welch launched her X Karla Basics line to create the perfect tee, and that’s exactly what she did with The Classic. Believe it from the designer herself: it’s a bit stiff, that’s really what makes an oversized tee great, because it holds its shape!
Vintage-look t-shirt
When it comes to wellness t-shirts, fashion market assistant Kat Thomas swears by Cotton Citizens, especially the brand’s classic t-shirt with vintage washes. I love the texture, the fit, the way it falls on my body and, of course, the colors, she says. It seems assembled without sacrificing comfort, and that’s a win in my book.
The two-piece t-shirt
Stylist Chloe Hartstein, who works with Antoni Porowski, Glenn Close and Chris Rock, is an avid fan of t-shirts from menswear label Post-Imperials. The fabrics are split and put together like a puzzle, she says. Each shirt is hand dyed in Nigeria, made in Kenya, and offers such a lovely touch of color.
The luxury t-shirt
If you ask Hartstein, the much talked about The Rows t-shirt is a worthy bullion piece. I think of it as buying a nice, neat button, she said. You can dress it from top to bottom as long as you take good care of it.
The Edgy t-shirt
The ultimate oversized piece, says Hartstein. Slip it on over your biker shorts, cool leather shorts or light pants, it’s an easy everyday look you can depend on. You will feel assembled and effortless.
Tie-dye t-shirt
A self-proclaimed obsessive oversized T-shirt, Vogue Marketplace editor Madeline Swanson counts the tie-dye version of KkCos as one of her favorites. Each tee is hand colored in Los Angeles and is so incredibly sweet, she said. Plus it pretty much matches everything in my closettie-dye is my favorite non-neutral neutral.
The Tee-Set
New York stylist Danielle Goldberg buys a new three pack of Pradas t-shirts for men every year. Made from 100% cotton, t-shirts are a staple in my wardrobe and everyday, she says. I’ll wear them underneath everything from button-down to cardigan-sweater.
U-neck t-shirt
Goldberg likes ber-soft (and cost-effective) Uniqlos crewnecks because of their slightly heavier weight. I love wearing them under a sweater or on their own with jeans.
Men’s t-shirt
This men’s model from The Row is, in Goldberg’s words, the dressy white t-shirt. Translation: Something I’ll wear to a party with sleek black pants and a great piece of jewelry. The sleek, effortless drape doesn’t hurt either.
The restart tee
While there’s nothing quite like the buttery softness of a worn-out t-shirt, heritage brands like Levis often reboot classic styles that are pretty close in comparison. [Levis oversized T-shirts] are consistent, affordable and easily accessible, says stylist Thomas Carter Phillips.
The short t-shirt
According to Phillips, Frame has a nice variety of oversized t-shirts made from quality Pima cotton. The cut is well cut and versatile too, he says.
The retro t-shirt
A harmonious blend of leisure and luxury with playful nods to vintage tropes, Parisian menswear brand Casablanca is a favorite for a retro-graphic vibe, says Phillips. Now, if you’ll excuse us, we have to go play tennis.
