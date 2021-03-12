UCA BACK HOME IN DOMINANT FASHION





Next match: Southeast Louisiana 03/13/2021 | 14 hours CONWAY, Ark .:The University of Central Arkansas dominated as they returned home for their first game on the UCA courts since October 30. It was a full game for the Bears who found the pace they wanted all season, which led to their 7-0 win over McNeese. Double: It only took two matches to claim the doubles point as the teams agreed to play until clinch. This point was reached quickly as the top two teams came out with a fire under them. The # 1 team of second year students Chunxi Xin and Fuka nonoyama found that rhythm early. They only gave up one game and that was in the first three sets. From that point on, all the sophomores took 6-1. The junior and student team of Or Vasupongchai and Mei Ishimura followed suit in the same way. The duo only gave up one game before winning the set quickly 6-1. Simple: If you were at UCA Courts today and blinked, you might have missed the Sumomo hamanaga match. Hamanaga had the fastest game by far going through his opponent 6-0, 6-0. Following his lead, the rest of the games didn’t last long as the Bears refused to play in the third set. First-year student Jaeun Lee scored their first victory of the day after their doubles match went unfinished in the first part of the match. Lee won his match 6-1, 6-2, and not to be outdone, Vasupongchai followed soon after with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. Vasupongchai may have given the Bears the deciding point, but the UCA is yet to be finished. Almost at the same time, Xin and Nonoyama completed their individual matches. Xin won his 6-4, 6-1, while Nonoyama finished his 6-1, 6-2. After all that, freshman Maja Gledic won the last game of the day as she completed long rallies to win it 6-1, 6-3. Then the Bears return to action tomorrow as they take on Southeast Louisiana in UCA courts at 2 p.m. ET. Quote from Casey wharton : “If I had to say something to start, it’s nice to be home. I thought the weather was wonderful, I found the crowd that came to support us was great too. For us, doubles is so important; it just sets the tone and mood of the day. Today we look alike in doubles and it makes us look alike in singles. It’s one of the most complete matches that we have ever seen. I saw our whole team. Top to bottom we looked alike. Execution could improve, but overall the decision making and pace was like what we wanted. McNeese is a good one team and I thought we just played well and now we have to prepare for tomorrow.

