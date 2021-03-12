25% reduction on the camisole mini dress.





Why do you want this: As the weather warms up, it can be a relief to wear an item of clothing with a minimum of fuss. This Old Navy summer dress has a simple but flattering fit, and with almost 1,500 reviews and a five-star average, it seems to work for a wide variety of people. What the experts say: Fashion YouTuber Maja Jaye commented on this dress, sayingThis is not a stretchable material, so to speak. It's very fitted on the front, but the back, by the bra area on the top, has that smocking that just helps this piece to lie so good on you. It has adjustable straps which I love. I hollow out the sweetheart neckline, and it's just really, really comfortable. I think this is a piece that would suit almost any body type. If you have a bigger breast, you probably fill it in a bit more, but overall: pretty dress. What people are saying: A flattering fit. (I ordered my normal size (XL) and the dress will fit perfectly! I was worried that since I was heavier the dress would not fit, but she did!. The length of the dress is good and the floral pattern is cute too. I can't wait to wear this dress in summer!) Suitable for different occasions. (I love this dress. I have the gray floral, and it's so cute and comfy. I can wear it in summer or fall with a jacket / sweater and ankle boots. I have this dress style in many different designs, and I always get compliments when I wear these dresses. Comfortable and flowy, perfect for dressing for work or for casual events.) The Old Navy Fit & Flare Mini Cami Dress is now $ 24, or 25% off the regular price.









