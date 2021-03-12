HUMBOLDT COVID FASHION WEEK: Psych Yourself Up for LoCO’s Next Stupid Contest! Strut and win! To win! To win! | Lost Coast Outpost





Is Humboldt ready for another frivolous Locomotive competition? Pity! We do this. After you submerge us here at Outpost with your mostly wonderful entries for the SINGING IN SOLITUDE competition of the past few months, we thought, this time around, that we were going to move from music to another area of ​​human expression in which Humboldt excels: FASHION. Specifically, we’re dying to hear how you’ve kept your look fresh over the past year of not venturing out of your mansions. What is that? Are you leaving for your twelfth month without pants? Now, it can work in your favor here. Today, Locomotive announces a new opportunity to grab the attention of your community: HUMBOLDT COVID FASHION WEEK! It’s a chance for YOU the apathetic, unhealed and responsibly protected citizen to strut around in the pandemic style you’ve rocked on your couch for the last few crappy months in hopes of winning prizes! Masks aren’t mandatory, but why deny yourself another opportunity to accessorize? What can you score for your confidence? It is good. Our first place winner will take home a $ 250 gift certificate to either Wood shop or Sage Clothing in the spacious old town of Eurekas. The world will open up again someday and you’ll want to look better than you do in the video you’re going to submit for this thing, right? It could help a lot. It could / should be you. Come as you are, Humboldt. # # # Details! Here’s how this stupid thing is going to turn out: Record a video of less than two minutes of yourself (and your fellow pod members, perhaps) walking the trail to your house adorned with your best Ive given up! carry. Regardless of how you dressed in the privacy of your home last year, you’re selling this look, okay? (We won’t know if you’re fibbin ‘, we’ll add.) Should there be music in my video? Um yes. Definitely. Should colorful, flashing lights enhance the scene? Wow, do you have them? Fresh. Dark. Can I rage dance so powerfully that I will magically inoculate myself with the coronavirus? Hey, you can try! (But you should still get the vaccine, if you don’t have it.)

At noon on Monday March 15, Locomotive will launch the official HUMBOLDT COVID FASHION WEEK post on our Facebook page, which we will link to on this page for ease of searching.

Upload your fabulous video in the comments section of this Facebook post. One entry by fashionista.

At this point, you can either wait for Humboldt to be dazzled by your locked up energy, or you can rally your associates to hit you like, heart, or wow.

At noon on Monday March 22, the show is over and Facebook reactions will be counted. (We’ll be weighing likes, hearts, wows, etc. as well, in this case.) Humboldts COVID Fashion Champion will be declared and they will have a nice little shopping spree on their own. The people will rejoice with them. I hope it’s clear. Be creative, but know Locomotive reserves the right to disqualify videos that do not in any way embody the spirit of what we are trying to do here, Wise Men. In short, be incredible. Now a few more disclaimers – were just going to check out a copy of our last contest: Winning comfortable! A note to people who will inevitably try to play with the system: Locomotive Looks at you. Your attempts to increase your number of likes by logging into your various commercial / artist / political campaign pages will pay off Locomotivecontempt. Whose. Rallying your crew is good. Show us how popular you are. And now a message to the voters: Can I like multiple video inputs? Hey there is no way Locomotive may prevent you from doing this, but each additional vote you cast dilutes your other votes. Do as you like. And finally, to people who will find one aspect of this contest to complain about: Start your own contest, you growl. The joy was spread here. That is just about everything! To reiterate: Show Humboldt your near-fashionable and undefeated mind -> earn new duds. Easy peasy. You can work on your homemade fashion show video tonight. Have fun! PREVIOUSLY:

