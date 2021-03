California-based luxury menswear brand Shinobi hits Clearfork stores

A new collection of luxury men’s clothing, Shinobi Superior Men’s Clothing, recently opened in Fort Worth’s The Shops at Clearfork. Founded during the pandemic at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, Calif., The men’s clothing brand imports stylish Japanese quality products, with an emphasis on footwear. Shinobi refers to the most stealthy Japanese samurai warrior, the ninja. Shoe styles range from the coolest sneakers you’ve ever seen to casual work or weekend outfits. Each item in store reflects the companys aesthetics of top quality materials and quality craftsmanship. Shinobi sneakers are handcrafted from Japanese leather in Fuchu, Hiroshima, Japan. Imported from a shoe company Spingle (pronounced Spinguru in Japanese), the captivating shoes have a distinct rubberized sole designed for comfort. Spingle shoes first appeared on the catwalks in Paris and Milan in 2004 and spread like wildfire across Europe, before making their mark among fashionable Japanese men. Other shoe manufacturers include KOIO. The store also has a collection of leather goods, such as travel bags, briefcases, and backpacks, all of which are handcrafted in Japan. Accessories are sourced from brands around the world, such as authentic bracelets and bangles handcrafted in Amsterdam. The metal cuffs are encrusted with colorful leathers and braided rope, and come in three braids with a shackle clasp or a more substantial Georges rope style with a nautical clasp. Shinobi offers handcrafted shoes and accessories for men. (Photo by Clearfork Stores). Shinobi stores comfortable, functional and versatile items to make you look polished. Jeans and chino shorts have softness and comfort built into flexible fabrics. In fact, many fabrics are four-way stretch, designed to take you from the gym to the office or the airport. You will also find relaxed and comfortable collared t-shirts, jackets and short sleeves at Shinobi. The company’s pique cotton-knit shirt is designed to look like a dress shirt with its button-down details, but it looks like a t-shirt. And their polo shirt is a micro modal jersey knit with silky, soft and breathable button-less details. With its second showroom, Shinobi makes shopping for men even more enjoyable.







