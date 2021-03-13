This is what post-pandemic fashion looks like

FASHION IS look beyond the pandemic. No, the fall 2021 season hasn’t been synonymous with the return of star-packed shows in New York, London, Milan and Paris. Most of the collections were presented virtually via carefully edited films or streaming videos in which models paraded the catwalks in empty places. But if the crowds weren’t there, so were the pajama-inspired dividers, cashmere hoodies, raised tracksuits, or any other sign of the sloppy WFH aesthetic that many of us embraced in the past. over the past year. Instead, brands are pushing up optimistic merchandise for our long-awaited return to society.

Some, like Dries Van Noten, Prada and Paco Rabanne, came up with glitter for the party. Others, like Chanel and Proenza Schouler, aimed to soften the safe transition from being jarring to life beyond the living room with dresses chic enough for restaurant dining but comfy enough for cocooning on the couch. And many, including coach Louis Vuitton and London Molly Goddard, have suggested repenting for our months of sweaty sins in one fell swoop by stacking all the types of clothes we didn’t lock down, dresses in ruffled tulle with dizzyingly hued sweater vests, all at the same time. time.

Escape offerings more explicitly included Christian Dior’s dark fairy tale fashions,

Simone Rocha and Patou, and travel-inspired looks from Christian Louboutin, Balmain and Thom Browne. Some of the biggest buzz, however, has surrounded the commitment to sustainability that American designer Gabriela Hearst showcased during her debut as artistic director of French-born brand Chlo. Here, a collection of trends and unmissable moments from a particular but worthwhile fall 2021 fashion month.

Fully loaded

This past year has offered few opportunities to adorn themselves, leaving fashion freaks in a serious state of dressing withdrawal. The fall runways suggested a remedy: make up for lost time by wearing every style, pattern and fabric imaginable at once, no matter how disparate they are. From the left: Coachproposal of skirts and sweatpants; Italian brand Etros spliced ​​sweater and cords that collide; Louis Vuitton stack it with an artisan, beaded twist; British designer Molly goddard pairs her iconic tulle dress with a geek-chic cardigan-sweater.

High-end down

Last winter, marked by our unprecedented passion for outdoor socializing, cemented the hero status of quilted coats. So it makes sense that many designers are elevating the cold weather mainstay when they thought too technically to be fashionable to stylish new heights. From the left: Miu Mius head-to-toe padded toboggan suit; a dramatic cape-shaped vest in Rick owens; a Tods design with a distinguished, slightly ruffled collar, a rare find in the marshmallow market; a classic New-York-red version of the New York brand of the moment Khaite.

Happy forever?

Seasons covered in fairytale fashions evoke a land far, far away from the Brothers Grimm variety, but without the baked children. From the left: Christian Diors innocent eyelet dress and combative lace up boots; lively royal volumes by the recently relaunched French brand Patou; New York designer Ulla johnsons lavish Bavarian bodice; goth-princess puff sleeves in leather, of course from London Simone rocha.

See Ya, sweatpants. Hi ya, glitter

Maybe the designers felt they were all fed up with the gray fleece and hungry for sartorial celebrations. Maybe they knew that extreme shimmer would appear on our 13 inch laptop screens while we watched virtual shows. Either way, sequins have sparkled fall collections for a cheery effect. From the left: Paco Rabanne evokes the golden age with a shiny leopard ensemble; a sparkling pink puff-sleeve evening dress from Carolina herrera; green sequins dripping on a dress Prada; relaxed, reflective, dancing separates at the Belgian designer Dries Van Notens fall movie.

Dressed-Ish

Although fashion attracts you, you might find yourself hanging on to your comfortable elastic belts. Realizing this, the designers forged indulgent knit dresses that are cozy enough for the sofa (if not technically stretchy), yet glamorous enough for a day on the town. From left to right: a languid twin of Altuzarra; Proenza Schoulers sexy and loose halter; comfortable and gathered geometric knits Jil sander; double C and double-sided sweaters Chanel.

Surreal accord

The ferocity with which reality bites has become very clear this year. Unsurprisingly, some designers have instead dealt with fanciful surrealism. From left to right: trompe-loeil trippy hardware in Schiaparelli; a vaporous approximation of pants to Thebe Magugu; LoeweHigh kaleidoscopic and dreamlike with unusual ornaments.

THE MOMENTS WE LOVED

From a sustainability push to a Megan Thee Stallion cameo, here are the fashion week flashes you remember well

Durability, but do it Chlo

Sure, the small brands in your Instagram feed are all about sustainability, but sustainability at scale tends to call for a major business overhaul. That’s why many big fashion houses remain low-key about their eco-conscious efforts, or lack thereof. Gabriela Hearsts first collection at Chlo, the French fashion house owned by Richemont, marks a turning point. The Uruguayan-American designer (left) is making the company’s environmental footprint a top priority at all levels, implementing rules like no new synthetic fibers. The vintage Edith bags, originally designed for the home by former Creative Director Phoebe Philo, which Ms. Hearst modernized with reused materials from the current collection (right), were a highlight of the show. New is not always better, Ms Hearst said in a statement.

Boarding now

Do you dream of going on a jet plane? The designers nurtured long suppressed globetrotting fantasies via virtual presentations that incorporated hyper-luxurious (and therefore somewhat unfathomable) travel scenarios. From the left: Balmains fall collection inspired by pilots, filmed inside Air France hangars; a still from the accessories brand Christian Louboutins fall film on the theme of theft; a model holds up a suitcase Thom brownefantastic fall collection.

Welcome back

After a break in 2017, Air hood, the cult subversive New York design collective led by Shayne Oliver, has returned this season with a futuristic all-black collection photographed entirely on model Naomi Campbell.

The Bb Bags

We concluded that the small bags could not be smaller after the French brand Jacquemeus debuted with his comedic Chiquito little tote in 2019. We turned out to be a bit small in mind. For fall, both Herms (left) and Chanel (right) showed off tiny lipstick bag necklaces that brought a lot of chic. What could be more fabulous than going out with nothing but a lip color, more realistic, a sprayable hand sanitizer.

Fame and fashion

With most of the shows being digitally staged, the fall 2021 season was mostly lacking in the front rows and the celebrities and it girls who traditionally occupied them. However, Coach creatively incorporated stars into their presentation via what the brand called Coach TV, a compilation of music videos and sitcom parodies featuring famous faces such as Megan Thee Stallion (left), J.Lo (at right) and Michael B. Jordan.