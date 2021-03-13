Fashion
How Beauty and Fashion Brands Celebrate Women All Month | Connect FM | Local news radio
June / iStock
By JACQUELINE LAUREAN YATES, ABC News
(NEW YORK) – March is Women’s History Month, and although many companies aim to celebrate women 365 days a year, this month is always very special.
A wide variety of fashion and beauty brands have worked on everything from extraordinary campaigns to loaning charitable donations to worthy causes that honor and celebrate women of the past, present and future.
Nike launched its ‘We Play Real’ film campaign showcasing amazing black women, while beauty brands like Billie questioned society’s ideals of how women are viewed in its inclusive campaign, ” Think of a Woman ”.
Below, GMA has compiled a number of fashion and beauty brands celebrating women this month and beyond:
Nike
Nike’s latest film “We Play Real” continues to recognize black women and their contributions to society.
“Black women are rarely recognized for the hard work they have put in,” the brand wrote in a caption. “It’s not just magic, it’s the real thing.”
Narrated by actress and playwright Dominique Fishback, top athletes such as Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Caster Semenya and many more are featured.
Billie
The personal care brand continues to empower women with its “Think of a Woman” campaign. “The video celebrates and highlights underrepresented people who may not immediately spring to mind, helping the viewer uncover the biases we all have subconsciously developed from years of societal programming,” said the brand said in a statement.
The hair and skin care company recently created an Emerging Visionaries Grant, a program to support creative black women who use art to effect change in their communities. In partnership with the cultural education platform Good Mirrors, ten people will receive grants of $ 5,000 each for a total donation of $ 50,000.
Puma
Puma released a collection of shoes and clothing inspired by purple, as the color symbolizes justice and dignity and is one of the hues used to symbolize International Women’s Day.
The IWD collection comes shortly after the brand launched ‘She Moves Us’, an initiative that brought together top Puma ambassadors such as Dua Lipa, Cara Delevingne and Lauren London to celebrate the women who have advanced culture and the sport.
Target
This month, Target rolled out a new ‘owned by women’ icon to make it easier for shoppers to support women.brands ned.
Casetify has created an inspiring collection of ‘Her Impact Matters’ phone cases with sayings such as ‘misogyny bores me’ and ‘women’s rights are human rights’.
Each drawing is made by a woman and $ 5 will be donated for each case sold to Equality Now.
Adidas
Adidas kicked off Women’s History Month by launching its global “Watch Us Move” campaign created to accelerate the brand’s commitment to creating an inclusive space for women. The initiative includes a series of products and workouts focused on inclusion in sport.
This series features body-positive yoga expert Jessamyn Stanley, Paralympic medalist and motivational speaker Denise Schindler, and several other powerful women.
It Cosmetics
The mega beauty brand unveiled its “Go For IT” campaign which was created to inspire and encourage its community to spread messages and actions of trust and support.
Additionally, in partnership with global nonprofit Kiva, IT Cosmetics invited buyers to lend as little as $ 25 to female business leaders on International Women’s Day. For every donation made, cosmetics accompanied (up to US $ 100,000) a pledge to provide $ 2 million by 2030 to support women-led businesses.
Old navy
Old Navy has teamed up with artist Jade Purple Brown to create shirts that celebrate “sisters, best friends, girl groups, women’s townships,” as one photo of the uplifting tops mentions.
“Together, we imagine a more inclusive future through art,” continues the legend.
BH Cosmetics
BH Cosmetics has partnered with Step Up Women’s Network to create a stimulating Give Back Step Up eyeshadow palette. The brand is also committed to donating 100% of the net proceeds to help adolescent girls in underserved communities achieve their potential.
