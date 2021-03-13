Halle Berry wears mesh mini dress with knee high boots on Instagram





Halle Berry rings on trendy Friday. The Oscar-winning actress took to social media on Friday to share a preview of her outfit ready for the weekend. Outfit includes mock neck mesh mini dress by Sammy B Designs; a pair of 70s white leather knee high boots; and a mandatory glass of red wine in hand. Berry kept her makeup minimal for the photoshoot and let her hair down with her curtain bangs framing her face. “Giving a f * ck wasn’t with this outfit,” Berry’s cheeky caption read for the post. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. It wasn’t the only major fashion moment Berry shared with her fans on social media this week. On Wednesday, she posted a trio of photos of herself wearing a butterfly-embellished ensemble by Christian Siriano. “Looking for a red carpet moment ✨” she wrote of the look. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Berry recently opened at BAZAAR.com about her overall wellness routine and how she managed to stay focused at home in her mid-40s with her two kids and remote work. “Mainly because we’ve been in COVID, meditation has become a big part of my daily life,” Berry said. “We had to find solutions to our stress level. Many of us who have children have become pseudo-teachers. We try to juggle work at home, but also dealing with the arduous and stressful process of our children. by.” The actress added, “I love self-care Sundays and finding time to read or meditate, do yoga, things you can easily do at home. Finding time to de-stress has been very important to her. me, because on several occasions I have had to stay calm and positive for my children when they collapse. It’s been a year of this confinement, and they don’t see their friends, they don’t really leave the yard. was stressful for all of us. So I got my kids to practice yoga. They meditate. “ This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io







