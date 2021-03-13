Best Men’s Swimwear 2021: 11 Comfortable Swimwear

Go surfing, guys, and welcome to swimwear season.

Not to hurt it, but maybe it will finally be spring, which means that soon it will be hot enough to hit the beach or the backyard pool or for sunbathing on the roof of your apartment, at least.

Unless you frequent the less dressed beaches overseas, the only thing you will need for the summer is a great pair of swimsuits. And after a year of beach wear and chlorine wear, there’s a good chance it’s time for a new costume.

From baggy trunks to board shorts for days on the boat, check out our list below for comfortable and stylish swimwear that will get any man ready for the beach by simply pulling on shorts.

Mountain

One day you will be able to swim in a sea without discarded plastic bottles, with the help of these shorts.

Vuori believes in a clean ocean and eco-friendly clothing, that’s how Cruise Boarshorts was born. They are made with recycled plastic bottles but are very high quality in and out of the water. The shorts are also available in a variety of colors, including the above blue, pink, yellow, and black.

Bonobos

These are not your father’s swimsuits. Where are they?

A nod to the shorts of yesteryear, these retro swimsuits are shorter than some, but are still complete and perfect for the beach or the pool. The curved hem makes the legs look great and who can resist the adorable embroidery on the hem? They come in a variety of colors with different images, such as an octopus, a sailboat and even a snorkeling gorilla.

Alo Yoga

You will come for the sportswear, but stay for the swim.

From Alo Yoga, this swimsuit combines the comfort of sportswear with the functionality and fabric of a swimsuit. The shorts come with a fitted waist and drawstring and also have a Velcro closure to keep them secure in the waves, as well as four-way stretch to fit most body types.

Lululemon

Start training now and you will soon be able to cross the Channel with these shorts; who knows?

These Lululemon shorts are lemon yellow in color, as well as a red, pink and red pattern and a sand snake print, all super stylish for swimming. For a shorter look go for the 5 inch inseam, or for a little more coverage they also offer a 7 inch length. Sizes range from S to XXL.

ASOS

Rubber duck, you are the only one.

Ducks make swimming time so much more fun, don’t you think? This super cute patterned pair is sold at ASOS and it’s not the only model. Browse the site to find other combinations with fish, fruit and neon palm trees, to name a few. Most feature elastic belts with adjustable drawstrings and vary in size from XXS to XXL.

PacSun

Ride the waves and save the planet with this eco-friendly swimsuit from PacSun.

Made from 100% recycled polyester, you do yourself and the world a favor with these. The shorts have three pockets, two on the front and one on the back for easy access to a phone or keys (but please remove them before diving into the water!). They are available in four sizes, from small to XL, and some can be picked up in store in select locations.

COS

Want a costume that fits in your back pocket?

Perfect for stowing in your glove compartment for an impromptu swim or for stowing in a backpack for a hike, these swim shorts are truly one of a kind. From COS, the shorts fold up extra small and slip into a pocket that’s easy to store anywhere. They come in the blue color pictured as well as in a sand beige and range in size from small to XL.

Billabong

Why wear a costume designed for the general public when you could have one personalized just for you?

We had fun designing a New York Post trunk, but you can make your own design choices if you like and we don’t mind. Go to the Billabong site and choose the costume style first, then choose the colors and patterns for each leg, front and back, back pocket, drawstring and patches and you can even add a embroidered personalization on the back pocket. Perfect for a gift, or treat yourself to a new pair, it’s all up to you.

Shein

Stylish suits at incredible prices? Yes please.

Head to Shein to check out some of the best swimmers on a budget, including these trendy tie-dye shorts for just $ 16. Shorts range from small to XXL, as do many styles. If tie-dyeing isn’t your thing, be sure to go through the rest of men’s suits to find something that you will surely like.

Intimissimi

Show off some more skin and enjoy a frictionless freestyle with these shorts from Intimissimi.

Tight boxer shorts are perfect for swim lengths with nothing to weigh you down, or to avoid the dreaded short tan lines too low on your legs. They are available in black and navy blue and vary in size from small to XL in certain colors.

Crankshaft

For those missing European holidays, here’s a costume for you.

Strip it all off in comfy swim briefs that will give you the best tan lines and the least bulk under shorts or pants before jumping into the water. The briefs are available in green and blue, as well as a super fun neon green with seashells. Like all Vilebrequin costumes, minimalism is key and, well, they’re definitely minimal.