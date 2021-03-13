Transnomadica and Fred Segal unite to celebrate vintage Japanese denim – Sourcing Journal

Transnomadica, the latest vintage clothing project from recycled fashion maverick Maurizio Donadi, continues to expand, and this time it has set its sights on legendary retailer Fred Segal.

Transnomadica has teamed up with the retailer to launch The Blue Chapter, a selection of vintage Japanese jeans, in a pop-up installation that will run throughout April at Fred Segal’s Los Angeles store on Sunset Boulevard. The collection satisfies every head of denim’s whimsy with high quality naturally distressed selvedge denim that has been reconditioned for a second life.

Donadi has said before that these types of styles from small Japanese brands produced in limited quantities will be the future of vintage.

The popup lands at a time when Fred Segal’s role in denim is back in the spotlight. The retailer’s namesake passed away last month at the age of 87, leaving behind a legacy of connecting A-List celebrities with high-end denim. The store’s origins are deeply rooted in indigo, having initially launched with an inventory made up of 85% denim. Years later, in 1960, he opened the world’s first “Jeans Bar”, offering denim for men and women for over $ 20 while jeans were typically only $ 3.

At popup Transnomadica, one-of-a-kind vintage denim will go from $ 80 to $ 500 and celebrate authentic denim craftsmanship.

Transnomadica started in 2020 as an online marketplace for vintage, used and archival pieces spanning denim, military, workwear and alternative fashion. While Donadi’s other vintage clothing project, Atelier & Repairs, focuses on transforming leftover stock into new styles, Transnomadica’s goal is to preserve and celebrate the traditional elements of vintage denim.

With such a vast collection of vintage gemstones, Donadi is now focused on sharing his finds with the world. In February, Transnomadica teamed up with Dockers to release a collection of khakis designed before 2000, marking the reboot of khakis as well as Dockers’ second collaboration with Donadi. The first was an Atelier & Repairs collaboration that reinvented Dockers’ signature khaki style with upcycled and utilitarian elements to promote sustainability. The collection was accompanied by original blog content and photos from Transnomadica that trace the history of persimmons and celebrate their range and diversity.