Janhvi Kapoor In Sheer Feather Mini Dress Will Take Your Breath Away, Photos

Sheer dresses with feathers are celebrity favorites and for all the right reasons. From Beyonce to Jennifer Lopez and Kendal Jenner, world-famous fashionistas have often been spotted on the red carpet wearing a version of the see-through dress embellished with feathers. Rising Bollywood style icon Janhvi Kapoor has also joined this group now and could we add, with a bang.

For a recent shoot, the actor donned a stunning number from designer Ziad Nakad’s couture collection. The see-through mini dress had a bodycon silhouette that flaunted her curves. It was adorned with many embellishments. What sets the dress apart from the rest is the feather pattern. Feathers were present at the hem of the dress with one shoulder going down the back and again merging with the hem.

The Dhadak The actor completed this look with a pair of studded strappy heels and accessorized it with some diamond bracelets and chunky earrings. Following the delicate vibe, she went for subtle makeup and was seen with one-off eyeliner, minimal eye shadow, lashes covered in mascara, a glossy pink lip, and lots of highlighter. Janhvi topped it off by leaving her long shoulder-length hair open. She shared the images on her social media and left her fans in awe.

Janhvi has recently been busy with promotions for her recently released film Roohi which also stars Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. During these events, the actor surprised us with some really fabulous outfits. Check them:

Professionally, Janhvi Kapoor is currently preparing for her next films, notably Dostana 2 in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan and Laksh Lalwani. She also shoots for Good luck Jerry.

