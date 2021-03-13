Where to buy, release date, price and more





It seems like a safe bet to say that Bad Bunny doesn’t have a lot of extra time. The Grammy-nominated Latin Grammy-winning artist – he’s ready for two this year – just has too much to do. You know, what about being a multiplatinum musical superstar and everything. And yet he found the time, even in our weird and mind-numbing current reality, to prepare for the kind of crises that cemented him as the Certified Style King in 2021, breaking boundaries (a Crocs collaboration!) and creating a new fashion for well-dressed masculinity in the process. So maybe it shouldn’t be surprising that in the midst of it all, he even found After It’s time to connect with Adidas for a creative multi-season partnership. (And he’s not the only big name doing this sort of thing lately.) The team’s first product – a Forum Buckle Low in tan and brown tones dubbed “The First Café” – was originally teased in the “Yo The Visto Así music video” and got its official unveiling this week before the fall on March 17th. What’s the overlap between sneaker obsessives and coffee obsessives, do you think? Courtesy “I’ve always loved sneakers since I was a kid,” Bad Bunny said in a statement from Adidas. “They were the essential detail of the style I wanted and the look I wanted to have based on what I was going to do that day. I was going out with my friends and we were wondering, what sneakers are you going to wear today? At the same time, we were talking about these sneakers we dreamed of one day. Buckle Low Forum ‘The First Coffee’ Adidas x Bad Bunny

adidas.com $ 160.00 “It’s something that defines you and at the same time it brings people together,” continues the artist. “At the end of the day, it’s what goes with you and adds style as you walk the path you choose to take. Today, it feels good to create my own design with like-minded people. It’s amazing knowing that my next steps will be in my own sneakers. “ “Yo visto así.” In other words, “I dress like this”. Courtesy Aside from Adidas’ vague promise of “several collaborative projects and product drops over the coming seasons” – something we look forward to hearing more about in due course – the partnership will also include a bit of return. The brand and Bad Bunny “are committed to distributing shoes to low-income communities in need, throughout the life of the partnership.” Making coveted kicks for fans and donate shoes to people who really need them? Sounds like another perfect match. Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire's Style Director, covering everything to do with fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

