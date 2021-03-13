Beyond the Trend: An honest conversation about fashion, race, elitism and community

Just over a year ago, during the fall 2020 runway season, the fashion world last came together in one place. Since then, the twin forces of the pandemic and the social justice movement have torn the industry apart, forcing it to take a fresh look at an old system and grapple with issues that had been covered up for years, especially its own history of racism.

So where are we now?

As the fall 2021 season drew to a close, The New York Times brought together four powerful industry players to answer the question: Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of Balmain; Maria Raga, Managing Director of Depop, the social shopping platform; Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino; and Zerina Akers, Black Is King stylist and founder of the Black-Owned Everything digital marketplace. The conversation has been edited and condensed.

Vanessa Friedman: Do you think fashion has made real progress in social justice? Or is it mostly talking?

Olivier Rousteing: Black Lives Matter is a really important topic, but it’s not something new. I started my fight years and years and years ago. I started the Balmain Army hashtag seven years ago to fight for my values ​​and for what I believe in. At the time, no one was talking about diversity. Only two or three years ago people started to realize that I am a black designer and asked me things. I’ve always been the same, but now it’s the topic people dare to talk about.