Fashion
Beyond the Trend: An honest conversation about fashion, race, elitism and community
Just over a year ago, during the fall 2020 runway season, the fashion world last came together in one place. Since then, the twin forces of the pandemic and the social justice movement have torn the industry apart, forcing it to take a fresh look at an old system and grapple with issues that had been covered up for years, especially its own history of racism.
So where are we now?
As the fall 2021 season drew to a close, The New York Times brought together four powerful industry players to answer the question: Olivier Rousteing, Creative Director of Balmain; Maria Raga, Managing Director of Depop, the social shopping platform; Pierpaolo Piccioli, the creative director of Valentino; and Zerina Akers, Black Is King stylist and founder of the Black-Owned Everything digital marketplace. The conversation has been edited and condensed.
Vanessa Friedman: Do you think fashion has made real progress in social justice? Or is it mostly talking?
Olivier Rousteing: Black Lives Matter is a really important topic, but it’s not something new. I started my fight years and years and years ago. I started the Balmain Army hashtag seven years ago to fight for my values and for what I believe in. At the time, no one was talking about diversity. Only two or three years ago people started to realize that I am a black designer and asked me things. I’ve always been the same, but now it’s the topic people dare to talk about.
Zerina Akers: This is something you need to talk about, at least until we can get to the point where you don’t have to count numbers and quotas, and you don’t: OK, I hit 33 , 3% of my quota of women in the company. We did it, we are here, we did something for you. Until it’s second nature, it has to be in the foreground. Because otherwise, it will be, as before, forgotten.
Maria Raga: When we started looking at diversity issues within our internal team, we realized that diversity is something you can improve by making sure you hit your goal, we have representation quotas, but inclusiveness was different. We realized that just sponsoring black-owned businesses was not enough. We needed to present more of their journey, how they got there, and create role models that will make other people feel included and not just show that there are many types.
Pierpaolo Piccioli: We’ve all been changed by this moment of pandemic, and we’ve all thought about the system, the industry, and I personally think it’s important to be radical, to be extreme in our actions. We have to really believe in something, and when you believe in something, you have to be wrong and not be gentle, but very, very focused. I’m a father, so I think it’s very important to talk about a world without any kind of borders.
Zerina: It is also very important to remember where this movement started: with injured and injured human bodies. This then spawned, in response, a movement to celebrate the black community, to come up with more black designers as a response, perhaps, not to attack a number of companies.
Vanessa: Does the pressure to change come from internal brands or the people they serve: those who actually buy the clothes or at least follow social media?
Maria: Ninety percent of our users are Gen Z. They are extremely activist and socially empowered individuals. They have a voice and they want to use it, even though a lot of them only do it through social media. They are going to hold this industry to account, and if it is to continue to be relevant to this audience, it has to adapt its practice. An Australian saleswoman told me that during the pandemic she lost her job and was super passionate about saving. So she started her Depop store, made some money and used it to fund a documentary on mental health issues for the LGBTQ + community.
Olivier: What happened with the pandemic made it clear that fashion speaks to the elite. But we realized that fashion needs more than people on the inside for fashion shows. We are to be an undivided, undivided community of the world.
Pierpaolo: Valentino was a brand very well known for its exclusivity, for a certain type of lifestyle, and the real challenge was to move and twist that brand to embrace a new world based on the idea of inclusiveness. As a designer and as a person, I want to talk about myself, my values, through the job I do. Two years ago, I did a black beauty couture show, to update this idea of tailoring as something relevant to a new world. When haute couture was born, magazines like Ebony or Jet were not even allowed to borrow clothes to photograph them.
Olivier: When I arrived at Balmain, I saw a lot of criticism from the French because the French don’t like to talk about the word diversity. They kept saying he’s there anyway, we don’t need to mention him. There were people in the French fashion crowd who didn’t believe in diversity at all. They thought, perhaps, that it was not associated with luxury. So I think the problem with these people is trying to explain to them that a color is not going to define the level of chic or not chic.
Zerina: Initially, I created an Instagram page to share things that I love and that are beautiful. Then people wanted to have some sort of hub, so I decided to create Black Owned Everything, the website and the actual market. It was really about: OK, were able to give that visibility. Now how can we help the consumer have a sustainable and sustainable resource where they can come to (a) find really cool things and (b) support more independent creators?
Vanessa: What obstacles have you encountered?
Olivier: I had two problems, in France, to respect: my color and my youth. Because we all know that in France the older you are, the better off you are. You know, it’s like wine. When the wine is too cool, too young, it’s never the best, you know?
Maria: It’s the same with women.
Pierpaolo: I think we have to give everyone the same chance. You have to stand up for everyone, not tick boxes. I think the idea of equality means that you don’t think about progress when you have someone in front of you. You are just open with the human in front of you. But you can be an amplifier.
Vanessa: So what are you doing now?
Olivier: In France, there is also a lack of diversity at school. How many black designers are there in France? It’s pretty obvious. So my role is to say, if this has happened to me, it can happen to you. If you leave school you will start to create a new generation of people who believe they can be a part of a truly exclusive fashion world.
Maria: We thought that having a plan that exists, and that makes us fully responsible, makes me fully responsible, would be a good example for others to follow.
Pierpaolo: I don’t think you make manifestos. I don’t just deliver clothes. I do not care. I am interested in delivering values through fashion and through images. So if someone sees a picture and feels that the idea of equality is there, it’s not something you need to amplify with words. The image can be even stronger than the words. My personal Instagram is a celebration of humanity. Each message bears the name of the person I am with in the photo.
Olivier: The more you show from your workshop, the more you show from your team, the more you show behind the scenes, the more you actually show the truth and reality of who you are and what your vision is. I have my publicists next to me, and they might not like what I’m about to say, but there is a difference between Black Lives Matter for a trend and people who really believe in it.
You see the difference between the different houses, how afraid they are of having their finger pointed at it. You realize who believed in it this year and who believed in it throughout his career.
Zerina: Externally, many companies are trying. But what I see is that they are offering a lot of black designers a little bit of money to validate whatever they’re trying to do right now, and not paying them enough in design fees. or in rights of use. So I hope that people will be compensated fairly while making this progress to diversify and be more inclusive. For many companies, it’s easier to enter into these partnerships with black designers for one to three years to save time until the next step, but hopefully it will last longer this time around.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]