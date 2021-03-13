Why meteorologists wear purple on ‘Pi Day’





Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 or 3.14, but it is also a day highlighting women in STEM careers.

TYLER, Texas This is a movement now in its sixth year. Dress for STEM is celebrated on Pi Day, this Sunday. And we’re not talking about the pie you eat for dessert. Pi is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, and now is the time for math enthusiasts to show how many undefined digits they know of the constant. A few female meteorologists took the vacation based on math and applied a new meaning – celebrating the small group of women working in STEM-related fields while encouraging young women to make their dreams come true. The movement, known as “Dress for Stem,” is now in its sixth year, and its story has a fun start. Around 2015, an inexpensive dress hit the online market and wowed female meteorologists around the world. Meteorologist and Dress for STEM organizer Julia Leopold says the dress quickly gained popularity among the female broadcast community. “One person found a dress that cost only $ 23 and it met all the criteria you need to meet when you’re an on-air meteorologist,” she said. Finding the right dress to wear, at the right price can be difficult when you’re on camera, but this dress ticked a lot of boxes for women in the same field. “It spread like wildfire, everyone started wearing it, everyone started buying it and it looks fantastic to all of us, it meets all the requirements it owes. responding to be in front of the camera, and we just loved it, ”Julia said. The story goes beyond a garment. The ladies of the female broadcast group decided to use the popular dress to raise awareness of the great disparities in science, technology, engineering and math. “We started to think about it a little more and we started to think, ‘What if we could turn this truly unique experience into a message that we could share with the world,’” she said. “There are so many young girls who are in the elementary school age group who are really passionate about science and math, and they love the areas somewhere in the confusing school that are starting to go downhill and research shows that it’s because of the lack of positive female role models, and exposure to inaccurate gender stereotypes, Julia said. Since 2015, Leopold and other meteorologists have been promoting the dress for STEM by wearing purple on pi day and you can participate as well. Wear your prettiest purple this Sunday March 14 or Monday March 15 and send your photos to cbs19 with the hashtag #DressforSTEM RELATED: Meteorological Spring Begins Today; experts explain RELATED: Crushing Deep Freeze Expected, But US Unprepared, Weather Experts Say

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos