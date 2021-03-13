Upperclassmen guiding the Dutch men’s tennis team

PELLAA varsity training which is expected to include three seniors and two juniors brings optimism to Central College’s men’s tennis program in 2021.

In a shortened 2019-20 season, Central made a deceptive 2-11 (1-1 American Rivers Conference) after loading the schedule with tough split-team games to prepare for a conference roster that was stricken due to the COVID-19 epidemic. During the 2018-19 campaign, Central was 12-9 (6-2 conference) to finish third in the league.

William Isiminger (senior, North Aurora, Ill., West Aurora HS) and David Boschma (senior, Olathe, Kan., North West HS) have won the No.1 and No.2 spots, respectively, in the singles roster since their sophomore year in 2019 and have ensured consistency at the top.

“They really helped us make a name for ourselves in this league”, the coach Ryun ferrell mentionned. “They brought a lot of respect to the program.”

Isiminger has a career singles record of 31-34 and Boschma is 22-34 for her career.

“William beats you on sheer determination,” Ferrell said. “David can beat you on pure talent. They’re both players. They play well in training, but when they come out for the game, it’s almost like they hit another level.

Junior Tanner Finken (Carroll) returns to third place where he has a career 11-14 rating, including a 5-10 record in 2019-20.

“Tanner is probably one of the hardest workers we have,” Ferrell said. “If something is wrong, he will keep working on it until he finds out what is wrong and then he will fix it.”

Two turnovers in the singles lineup and a newcomer are competing for position in places n ° 4, n ° 5 and n ° 6. Brad DiLeo (junior, Iowa City, West HS) played No.5 in 2020, scoring 4-9.

“We call Brad the hammer,” Ferrell said. “He only has two gears and if he’s running he can beat anyone. If he’s stopped it may be a longer day for him, but he’s still very tough.”

During the last full spring season, Ethan St. John (Senior, Crystal Lake, Illinois, Central HS) had a team record of 10-4 in 2018-19 playing mostly at No.6. He was 2-8 in 2019-20.

“Ethan is one of the smartest doubles players we have,” said Ferrell. “He’s been with the roster since his second year and will definitely be there again this year.”

In the fall of 2019, Trey melvin (sophomore, Lawrence, Kan.) went 4-1 at the individual league tournament taking third place in Flight C. He followed up with the second effort in Flight B this fall and is poised to break into varsity training with a career record of 9-2.

“Trey has improved a ton in no time,” Ferrell said. “I see him doing some really big things for us this year. He has an old classic style of play. He steps really fast and gets into every ball.”

The six players screened for the singles lineup have played in the doubles lineup since 2018-19, led by Isiminger and DiLeo in first place. Boschma and Melvin played mostly No.2 while Finken and St. John played No.3

“This is the first time in a long time that I have doubles teams together in such a long time,” said Ferrell. It’s nice to have the three teams back. We are not looking to change anything or try something new. “

Sophomores Caleb Hamerlinck (Huxley, Ballard HS) and Matthew the nobility (Ankeny, Centennial HS) are ready behind the scenes for a place in university education.

“We’re looking to see Caleb step up and maybe help us out a bit,” Ferrell said. “Matthew is six feet, nine inches tall and a very aggressive player. He constantly comes in to put the ball in the net.

Joe roberts (Lake-in-the-Hills, Illinois, Huntley HS) is the fourth member of the senior class and has come a long way in four years.

“Joe is someone I can always count on,” Ferrell said. “He’ll be there to support or to play. He’ll really fulfill any role I ask of him. He just wants to be involved and make it happen.”

Ferrell also likes what he saw from junior Jacob Alden (Ames, Ballard HS).

“He played quality tennis,” he said. “He listens and does what we ask and shows some really cool things.”

Nash christian (sophomore, Whitewater, Wisconsin. Fort Atkinson HS), Michael turnley (sophomore, Manhattan, Kan.), Dylan roseburrough (junior, Marshalltown) and Lucas vroom (freshman, Altoona, Southeast Polk HS) complete the spring list.

“I’m glad we’re having them for a few more years because we’re really going to give them a ton of experience in the years to come,” Ferrell said. “It is necessary for us to become the team that we want to be.”

Ferrell says the best teams in this league will likely be Luther and Coe again. These programs have combined for the last 19 tiles in the league.

“Luther has shown that they are the most talented right now and Coe is probably No. 2,” he said. “Wartburg and Loras are always tough and I think the Nebraska Wesleyan will be a team to watch with a new coach.”

But he doesn’t have his own team.

“I like our chances because we’re an older team,” Ferrell said. “We are making steps towards second place in the league. We’re not quite there yet, but we have some seniors leading the roster and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.”

Central opens the season against Simpson College and Luther College at home on Saturday.