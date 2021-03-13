Fashion
4 dress trends we always see on the most stylish French women on Instagram
Thanks to the magic of Instagram, we are able to transport ourselves across the world with one click and see what the best in fashion are wearing at all times. When it comes to country style stakes, we have to say that French women are up there in our top 10, with influencers such as Lena Farl and Jeanne Damas acting as constant sources of inspiration for the outfits. With spring on the horizon, we decided to ask Marissa Cox (aka @ruerodier), on the dresses that French women like to wear when the temperature rises.
“Parisians prefer dresses that are a little more tight to accentuate their silhouettes, oversized and puffy,” explains Marissa. “For example, a bodycon dress or knit briefs are form-fitting, silky styles that not only hug the body in all the right places, but are also versatile (a key attribute of a French woman’s wardrobe). They can be worn any time of the year .: in spring / summer under a light blazer or denim jacket and in winter layered under a knit. The other style they love is a floral dress in summer the Rouje or Rixo. It’s a classic that never gets old “
With Marissa sage widsom in mind, we scoured all current collections to find the best French inspired dresses to kick off the new season on style. From sultry briefs to timeless buttons, scroll down to view and purchase our full edition.
The floral dress
SHOP STYLE
& Other stories Short floral dress with raised collar (75)
H & M + Shirt dress (ten)
Rouje Gabin dress (180)
Rixo Staci floral-print crepe midi dress (265)
H&M Short dress (15)
The knitted dress
SHOP STYLE
H&M Fine knit dress (50)
& Other stories Wool knit mid-length polo dress with belt (59)
Arket Merino wool dress with polo neck (115)
Bottega Veneta Ribbed-knit wool-blend shirt dress (2270)
Cos Off The Shoulder Knitted Tube Dress (79)
The slip dress
SHOP STYLE
Max Mara Leisure Talete washed-satin midi dress (215)
Joseph Clea V-neck silk-satin slip dress (425)
Monki Cross-back satin dress (30)
ascend Burgundy V-neck silk-satin slip dress (365)
H&M Satin slip dress (18)
The buttoned dress
SHOP STYLE
Rouje Sailor dress (180)
Mango Ruffled shirt dress (50)
Deposit Puff-sleeve denim midi dress (51)
Staud Nereus ribbed-knit button-down dress ($ 295)
Free people Jess dress (140)
Following: Collared blouses are all the rage and I just found so many perfect ones
This article was originally published on Who what to wear
Learn more about Who What Wear
