Top 8 Women-Owned Outdoor Clothing Brands





If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Learn more. Nearly 60% of women feel their equipment options are limited, while 66% have shopped in the men’s section.

Equipment designed by womxn, or by brands owned by womxn, often adapt and move better with female bodies.

These 8 outdoor brands support women and women in the outdoors, from skiing and biking to hiking and surfing. As a travel and outdoors writer, I love spending time outdoors. Mountain biking and hiking fill my summers, while winter is snowboarding and snowshoeing. Sadly, the outdoor industry, especially the “extreme sports” niche, is dominated by males, especially white males. We could write a novel about the drawbacks caused by a lack of diversity and inclusion (in fact, we refer you to this excellent reading list). But for all intents and purposes here, a male-dominated industry means that women’s clothing and gear is often an afterthought, especially at big brands. Women’s textile products and hard products, traditionally, have been a staple spin-off of styles and cuts for men. But as female bodies come in so many shapes and sizes not to mention, women often have a wider range of personal fit preferences, the “shrink and pink” approach of the past three decades has us. offered limited options, ladies. What’s available has so often been veiled as inclusive, but continues to make adventurous women struggle to find tech gear that works, let alone flatters. An informative but semi-depressing survey of Outdoor magazine of more than 1,500 adventurous women, 60% felt the selection of women’s clothing is not of the same quality as that for men, and more than half shopped in the men’s sections for clothes that they can actually use. The solution is surprisingly simple: buy from the growing number of tech companies run by women, making clothes designed by women, especially for women. To support women-owned businesses and try to find the best gear for female body shapes, I dove into products designed by women or by women-owned businesses which in many cases were both. From mountain biking and skiing to arm sportsI have compiled the following list of the best equipment I have encountered. If you’re in favor of inclusion in the outdoor and outdoor industry (and who isn’t?), See if you can find your next perfect piece of gear from one of the brands listed below. Many of these companies manufacture equipment for men, equipment for women or for-anyone-wants-to-wear it no matter who you buy for, you will find some great options from the fantastic brands below.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos