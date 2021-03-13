Fashion
Men’s basketball: No.9 Ohio State defeats No.21 Purdue in overtime
INDIANAPOLIS – Seth Towns is a natural way to stay balanced.
So when Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann needed an extra body to fill a key role on Friday, he gave the Harvard transfer an opportunity.
Towns took full advantage, scoring a season-high 12 points in 11 minutes and delivering the decisive free kick to start overtime as the ninth-seeded Buckeyes beat Purdue 87-78 in the Big Ten quarterfinals. Tournament.
Towns scored six points in OT, including a crucial 3-pointer with 2:53 to go.
“Seth and I had a conversation last night and I just felt like he was going to play well tonight,” said Holtmann after scoring his 200th career victory. “I just felt very confident in his state of mind where his head was. It is a very great honor for him.
The Buckeyes (20-8) may need their graduating transfer to stand out in today’s semi-final against No.4 Michigan, their longtime rival and the season champions. regular Big Ten, especially if Kyle Young is absent.
Young tied his career with 18 points in the first half, but most of the second half after inadvertently taking an elbow to the head.
Young tried to play but eventually got out and didn’t come back. Ohio State also ended the game without conference forward EJ Liddell, who fouled after scoring 17 points, collecting five rebounds and distributing five assists.
Duane Washington Jr. led Ohio State with 20 points.
For the Buckeyes, it was another heartbreaking tight call. Just 24 hours after Minnesota cut a 14-point lead to one in the final 3 1/2 minutes of Thursday’s tournament opener, they lost an 18-point lead at halftime.
The cities saved them.
“Seth is always in control and calm,” Liddell said with a smile. “I have the impression that Seth is always the most balanced and that he made the big plays, the big shots.”
It was also a great moment. Ohio State had lost the other two games to the Boilermakers (18-9) and the victory sent them to their first semifinal appearance since 2014.
Trevion Williams finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five assists at the end of Purdue’s five-game winning streak. Jaden Ivey added 19 points.
“It was on us,” said Boilermakers forward Mason Gillis, when asked about the change in momentum in overtime. “We missed a box of free throws, they get a layup, a runner and a 3 (from Towns) and that’s it.”
Big picture
Ohio State: A day after breaking a four-game losing streak, the Buckeyes won another game less than impressively. Yes, they have to develop a stronger knockout to make a deep run of the NCAA tournament. What they do have, however, is guts and depth.
Purdue: One of the hottest teams in the Big Ten has been doomed with a miserable first half at Indy. This is only the second loss the Boilermakers have suffered in Indiana this season. But now they’ll have some extra rest before resuming next week in one of three Indiana cities hosting tournaments this season.
Statistics Pack
Ohio State: Washington also had five rebounds and three assists. … The victory also gives Holtmann his eighth straight season of 20 wins. The Buckeyes have won 20 in 16 of the past 17 seasons. … Ohio State was 16th of 18 from the free throw line. … The Buckeyes lost their only other game to Michigan 92-87 in Columbus on February 21.… Ohio State is now 3-0 all-time at Lucas Oil Stadium, which also hosts the Big Ten football title game .
Purdue: Zach Edey scored 11 points for the Boilermakers. … The Boilermakers never led in the second half and tied the score only twice, both on Williams baskets. The first came with 46.5 seconds remaining and the second, with 9.4 seconds remaining, made it 72.… The Boilermakers’ streak of keeping opponents 72 points or less ended at 15.
Duane Washington Jr. of Ohio State scores on a dunk during a Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinal against Purdue in Indianapolis. (AP Photo)
