Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball: Iowa Recap Part III

The Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball team (17-12, 10-10 Big Ten) were back in action Friday night as part of the Big Ten Tournament in Indianapolis. The Badgers were barely beaten by Penn State in their tournament opener behind three hot shots the night before, but were charged with a much tougher opponent in Iowa in the next round.

Yes, the same Iowa team that narrowly beat Wisconsin last weekend.

In the third version of Wisconsin / Iowa, it was the Hawkeyes who came away with the tournament’s five-point victory.

Game over. The #Badgers fall in Iowa in the BTT 62-57. Wisconsin missed nine of their last 10 shots and went over nine minutes without an FG at the end of the game. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) March 13, 2021

From the point, the two teams would exchange buckets from the start. Iowa would get a quick 9-7 advantage in the media timeout, with Luka Garza counting for five points and two blocks in the first five minutes of the game.

Iowa would add to their lead over the next few minutes, as Nate Reuvers was exiled to the bench with two fouls in just two minutes of play. At the next media delay, Wisconsin would find their shooting touch and tighten the game to only one behind a formidable shot from Brad Davison.

At the last media delay of the first half, the Badgers were able to establish a four-point lead. Micah Potter and Aleem Ford were active on both sides of the pitch during this key time, Potter delivering three huge just before the field time out.

The Wisconsin defense cracked down on Iowa to end the half with a six-point lead and plenty of momentum on their side.

GTFU Madison !!! The #Badgers are on Iowa at halftime, 32-26. Potter leads the way for Wisconsin with 11pts, 5 rebs.

Luka Garza has 18 pts on 7-10 shots, but the rest of Iowa were unable to score on the UW defense. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) March 13, 2021

Coming out of intermission, Wisconsin turned cold. Iowa managed to put together a 7-0 score, and just like that, the Badgers’ lead was just one point with 13:57 left in the game.

The game became extremely physical over the next few minutes, as Iowa was able to capitalize on several offensive rebounds to take a 50-48 lead with just over eight minutes to go.

Over the next few minutes, the Badgers were going to miss their next six attempts to shoot from the floor, but luckily Iowa wasn’t able to do much better. With just under 4.30 hours to go in the game, the score was equal to 52 each.

The Hawkeyes managed to go three straight runs on the stretch, and the Wisconsins’ inability to score a field goal ultimately doomed them. The Badgers fell 62-57 and were eliminated in the Big Ten Tournament.

DMitrik Trice> 19 points (8 of 17 from the floor), two rebounds, two assists

Micah Potter> 17 points (6 of 19 on floor), eight rebounds, one block

Luka Garza (Iowa)> 24 points (10 of 15 from the floor), nine rebounds, three assists, four blocks

Joe Wieskamp (Iowa)> 10 points (5 of 13 on the floor), seven rebounds, one assist

N ° 1: Defense

Against anyone without the Garza last name, Wisconsin’s defense was relentless in the first half. The Badgers did a great closing job on the jump shooters, and were also very good at catching loose balls and forcing turnovers. Outside of Garza, the rest of Iowa shot just 22% and combined for eight turnovers. Tyler Wahl in particular was really good on the defensive end, as he held Joe Wieskamp to just four points, and he also added two takeaways in 13 minutes of action.

In the second half, the Badgers were absolutely overwhelmed on the defensive glass. Iowa grabbed nine offensive rebounds in the last twenty minutes and converted them to second chance points. With both teams struggling to score most of the second stanza, the inability to secure defensive rebounds absolutely haunted the Badgers.

The game was extremely physical, but allowing nine offensive rebounds won’t do it. Especially after doing so well on the defensive glass in the first half.

:: Writing on the board ::

– Bounce is an invaluable skill and a very important part of the game.

– The rebound is an inv … Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) March 13, 2021

N ° 2: Three points

One of the main reasons for Wisconsin’s halftime lead was the pursuit of the powerful three-point shot. One night after turning over 50% for the long-distance game against Penn State, the Badgers were 4 of 9 in the first half against Iowa. Those numbers far exceeded their shooting percentage over the season, and it eventually looked like the law of averages had shifted in Wisconsins’ favor.

At the other end of the field, Iowa was freezing three in the first half. As a team, the Hawkeyes missed all 10 three-pointers. For a team that came into the game averaging under 40% hair over season deep, with three players averaging over 40% individually, their inability to convert from behind the arc was remarkable.

During the second half, the three exit points were quite similar to the first.

The Badgers made three of eight attempts from three points in the second half, while Iowa was still just 2 of 10. The problem was Wisconsin were unable to score from two-point territory. , because three were half of their eight marks for all half. Add 14 turnovers for the game, and even a better three-point shot wasn’t enough for the Badgers against Iowa.

I’m about to see how many beers I can drink in 9 minutes. Coincidentally, it’s the same amount of time between Wisconsin field goals to close out the game. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) March 13, 2021

N ° 3: Closing time

Remember against Penn State when the Badgers narrowly escaped with a win despite slowing down in the final minutes.

Well, Wisconsin did the same against Iowa, but in a much broader way.

In the latter stages of the game, Wisconsin recorded a nine-minute drought and completely collapsed under the pressure.

Unnecessary turnovers and missed layups plagued the Badgers in the dying minutes, and Iowa was able to finish the game. Turnovers and poor execution on offense make it difficult to win, especially against good teams, period.

Wisconsin has struggled many times this season late in the game, and that meltdown was one of the worst of the season considering the importance of the game. A lot can be done on some of the no-calls that didn’t go in the direction of the Badgers, but Wisconsin didn’t execute the last 10 minutes of the game.

Fans are still waiting for a full 40-minute performance from this Wisconsin team, and right now they’re strapped for chances.

Following: Wisconsin is a must-have shoe for the NCAA tournament, but their exact rank and match have yet to be determined. Tune in on Sunday for the initial media release at 5 p.m. CST on CBS.