Meghan Markle’s dress for Oprah Winfrey’s interview cost as much as a Datsun car

Meghan Markle got the world to sit down by giving Oprah Winfrey an interview with Prince Harry. The Duchess of Sussex, in unrestricted conversation, spoke about what prompted the decision to move from the UK to the US. From thoughts of suicide to talking about her son's skin color, she has opened her heart, shocking millions around the world. As what she spoke of is discussed, debated and dissected in detail, the fashion police took stock of her outfit. She chose Giorgio Armani for the interview. Meghan Markles' outfits have always come under scrutiny. She has worn Armani before but this outfit has surely sealed a place in fashion history.

The empire cut dress is in silk. The color of the outfit was dark navy blue. There was floral embroidery made on the right side. He started at the shoulder and covered the right side of his chest. There was also a little shimmer. The motif was the lotus. People emphasized the symbolism of the flower. It means rebirth, enlightenment and self-regeneration. And as they say, the lotus blooms wonderfully in the dirtiest waters. Now come to the cost of the outfit. It looks like Giorgio Armani outfits sell for $ 4,700 in the United States. If we calculate this in Indian money, it comes to 3, 43, 100. You can buy a Datsun car with that money.

The Duchess of Sussex completed the outfit with subtle jewelry. She was wearing a bracelet from the Cartier collection. It costs over 17,000 pounds. Additionally, she had a Cartier love bracelet, which is a gift from Prince Harry. The shoes worn by Meghan Markle were from Aquazzura and were offered for a modest price of $ 700. According to the foreign press, the outfit has now become in high demand and stocks are running out at stores like Saks Fifth Avenue.

