The most daring beauty of A / W fashion weeks 2021

“ Slowly something comes up, a little more desire and excitement, ” Miuccia Prada said in her A / W 2021 post-show chat with collaborator Raf Simons. That mood that Ms. Prada is picking up has certainly filtered into many of the beauty looks on the A / W 2021 shows.

The season’s helmet haircuts, body paint, face stickers, crayola color palettes, gothic extremism, and other inventive aspects of beauty suggested a willingness to play, to experiment. Skincare and wellness dominated the conversation last year, but this season hints that there is “ desire and excitement ” surrounding the return to bolder makeup.

Below, we’re sharing some of the season’s most memorable looks to inspire your own cosmetic creativity.

Burberry

One of the main inspirations for Riccardo Tisci’s latest Burberry collection was Britain’s early 19th-century Arts and Crafts movement, which saw artists like William Morris rebel against the rise of industrial goods in favor of handcrafted crafts with patterns of wild animals.

To translate this aesthetic into cosmetics, Burberry Global Beauty Director Isamaya Ffrench relied on hyper-minimalist makeup from last year’s runway, keeping the same highly polished skin and makeup without makeup, but this time around, the faces were dotted with delicate silver stars. and face crystals.

To complete the look, hairstylist Jawara Wauchope created a series of trendy military-style cuts and gelled back styles so harsh they almost looked painted.

Molly goddard

Molly Goddard A / W 2021. Photography: Ben Broomfield

There has always been a certain playfulness in Molly Goddard’s work, and that sensibility has been complemented this season by Luke Hersheson’s whimsical hair and Miranda Joyce’s colorful makeup. Cotton candy hair bundles were accompanied by crescent moons of neon pink blush around the eyes and bright red lips.

The effect is like an artistic interpretation of a child’s first experiences with his mother’s makeup cabinet. Hair dried to the maximum and makeup applied freely and experimentally, without following any rules on the destination. It’s one of the many looks this season that suggests extravagant makeup and hair will be on trend in fall 2021.

Ahluwalia

Ahluwalia A / W 2021

The spray-painted prints of Priya Ahluwalia’s A / W 21 collection were reflected in the airbrushed blue steaks that adored the models’ faces. London makeup artist Bari Khalique accentuated cheekbones, brow lines and chins with pops of iridescent blue for a painterly application of cosmetic color.

Simone rocha

Some of the season’s most memorable hair looks came from stylist Cyndia Harvey from Simone Rocha. Rocha was inspired by teen naivety for this collection, and Harvey’s long rows of braids were reminiscent of many schoolgirls’ uniform hairstyle.

Still, shaping these braids into gravity-defining sculptures added edginess to the delicacy, in a nod to Rocha’s signature blend of fragility and ferocity. This mixture was echoed in Lauren Parsons’ makeup, which features soft, peachy lips and brown eyes that added a suggestion of sleepless nights. The Ama Quashie nail art, with delicate flowers on a sheer base, was a particularly charming detail.

Prada

Prada A / W 2021

In the opening seconds of Prada’s digital A / W 2021 show, the camera rotates and follows the model through the OMA-designed ensemble, showcasing her helmet with slicked back hair. The extravagant minimalism of the look is the perfect foil for the exuberant textures, patterns and colors that characterize the latest collection from Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons. While Pat McGrath’s clean, barely noticeable makeup added an element of understatement.

Salvatore Ferragamo

The debut of Paul Andrew’s A / W 2021 collection for Salvatore Ferragamo began with a beauty not so unlike many other shows this season – minimal makeup paired with slicked back hair. Yet while the sci-fi-inspired show movie continues to hold out something different.

A model emerges from the tunnel lit in white, a nod to 2001: A space odyssey, with specks of silver paint around her lips, the same thing appears again, until at the end of the show the models emerged almost entirely covered in silver body paint that complemented a matching silver trench coat or a revealing dress in chainmail.

Yohji Yamamoto

Yohji Yamamoto A / W 2021. Images by Takay

Spooky is probably the best word to describe the hair and makeup in Yohji Yamamoto’s latest A / W 2021 collection. The series’ mix of 19th-century structure and contemporary streetwear influence was reflected in the beauty looks that walked between the romantic era ghoul and modern punk.

Long dark hair has been crimped and flipped in Edward Scissorhands style disarray, puffy hair is fluffy and tinted with streaks of gray, shorter updos have been styled in elaborate braids or gelled up and dyed blue, red and black.

The gothy-punk hairstyles were accompanied by exaggeratedly pale skin and lips bleached to corpse pallor.

Christian Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri called her latest collection for Christian Dior “ Disturbing Beauty ” and it is true that there was a certain element of creep in the beauty looks that Peter Philips and Guido Palau built for the show.

Philips created a black smoky eye that was dark around the corners of the eye and more lightly shaded across the crease for a withdrawn and spooky effect. Palau’s hair highlighted the drama with a stern center part or a curtain of shiny bangs.

Dries Van Noten

It’s almost impossible not to catch a glimpse of the lightly smudged vinyl lips in Dries Van Noten’s dance-filled 2021 A / W film. Ranging from rose pink to brick red and deep berry, the punchy lips were highlighted by slicked back hair, minimal eye makeup, and the occasional bleached eyebrow.

Paired with fluid choreography and a Massive Attack soundtrack, the bold cosmetics in this collection offered much-needed inspiration for party makeup nights that hopefully aren’t too far off. §